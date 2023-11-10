National Football League
Joshua Dobbs says Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon told him he wouldn't be traded
Published Nov. 10, 2023 2:58 p.m. ET

Joshua Dobbs introduced himself to his new team, the Minnesota Vikings, in dramatic fashion by orchestrating a game-winning drive in Week 9. However, Dobbs had expected to be the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals based on conversations with coach Jonathan Gannon. 

"I'm in Arizona [in Week 8], we play [the Baltimore Ravens] — the game ends and we lose by seven [points]," Dobbs said to FOX 9 Minneapolis on Thursday. "We're in the locker room, [Gannon] gets off his podium, [and] he says I'm starting in Cleveland for the Cardinals next week."

"I go to the facility [the following] Monday, and [Gannon] calls me into his office," Dobbs continued. "He says, ‘Hey we're gonna start Clayton Tune in Cleveland.' So I went home [and] talked to my agent, I told him about the situation, went to sleep [and] woke up to a text from my agent saying, ‘Hey, you could be traded today.'"

The sentiment from Dobbs' agent proved to be true, as the seventh-year quarterback was dealt to the Vikings on Oct. 31, the day of the NFL trade deadline. The move supplied Minnesota with much-needed depth at the QB position after veteran starter Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. 

Nonetheless, Dobbs was led to believe that he would remain with the Cardinals, according to his previous coach.

"When I had my meeting with [Gannon] in Arizona, he looked me in the face [and] said, ‘You're not getting traded. You're not being released. You're going to be here in Arizona,'" Dobbs added. "[My agent] calls me back [and] he says, ‘You're getting traded to Minnesota.'

"[I experienced] all the emotions of, like the last 36 hours, whatever was told to [me], something different happened." 

For Dobbs, the tumultuous week that led up to his Vikings debut ultimately resulted in him leading Minnesota to a fourth consecutive victory. Dobbs was plugged into the game, despite not knowing the playbook, after rookie starter Jaren Hall left with a concussion. Regardless, Dobbs came through by recording 224 total yards to go along with three touchdowns. 

Dobbs was awarded NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance, and will start once again in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Prior to the start of the season, Dobbs was acquired by Arizona in a trade with the Cleveland Browns due to the absence of starter Kyler Murray. The 28-year-old started every game this season for the Cardinals prior to the trade deadline. 

