National Football League Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday.

Allen suffered the injury on the final drive of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. As Allen wound back to pass, Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff hit the ball while it was still in the quarterback's hand, preventing Allen's arm from completing a full motion. The hit resulted in Allen fumbling the ball, but the Bills recovered it.

The superstar QB said he was dealing with some "slight pain" in his elbow after the loss. Despite that, Allen didn't excuse his performance — he completed just 52.9% of his passes for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

"It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like s---," Allen said. "Made some bad decisions tonight that really hurt our team."

While the Bills await more information, Allen probably will be limited at practice this week ahead of their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the NFL Network reported.

The upset loss to the Jets dropped the Bills to 6-2. However, Colin Cowherd believes that Sunday's game was a microcosm of the Bills' biggest issue: They're too reliant on Allen.

"The Bills do nothing with nuance and yesterday was a game that needed nuance," Cowherd said on Monday's "The Herd." "They're so dependent on Josh Allen. The Jets have excellent corners to shut down the big play. Well, Buffalo's so reliant on the big play and when they couldn't run, they're in third-and-8. Well, if you're in third-and-8 against this Jets pass rush, good luck."

Did Jets' upset win vs. Bills show Josh Allen needs more help? Josh Allen was accountable for almost all of the Bills' yards in their loss against the Jets.

With 86 rushing yards, Allen accounted for 291 of the Bills' 317 total yards of offense against the Jets. It was also the fifth time that Allen's led the team in rushing in a game this season, with one of the other occasions coming in the Buffalo's loss to the Dolphins.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more