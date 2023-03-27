National Football League John Harbaugh, Ravens expect Lamar Jackson to stay despite trade request Updated Mar. 27, 2023 4:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

PHOENIX — Even the latest news of his franchise quarterback going public about a request for a trade earlier this month could not stop the positive words flowing from Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

"As of March 2nd, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens have not been interested in meeting my value," Lamar Jackson said via Twitter. "Everyone that has met me or been around me knows I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win a Super Bowl. You all are great, but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I."

On a sunny Monday morning at the plush Arizona Biltmore hotel — the host of this year's annual NFL Owners meetings — Harbaugh said the Ravens are still moving forward as if their disgruntled quarterback will be the team's starter come Week 1.

"We made a decision to go with Lamar Jackson five years ago," Harbaugh said. "Why? Because we love him. We love the way he plays. We love his mindset. We love his charisma, his style. The way he is in the locker room. Everything about him, we love him.

"I love him personally. I love being the coach of the team he's playing for. That's what you do. You build a team around your players, and that's what I'm excited to do."

Of course, a lot needs to happen between now and September. The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. On the tag, Jackson is scheduled to make $34.4 million in 2023 if he signs the tender. The Ravens have until July 17 to work out a long-term agreement with Jackson.

Jackson represents himself and seeks a contract in the neighborhood of the $230 million in guaranteed money the Cleveland Browns paid Deshaun Watson last offseason.

The Ravens so far have been unwilling to match that offer sheet, along with the rest of the NFL. The Ravens would have a chance to match any new deal from another team, and that team would also have to send Baltimore two first-round picks to consummate a trade.

"You've got to plan for all of the contingencies, for sure," Harbaugh said. "But I'm pretty fired up about Lamar Jackson. Lamar Jackson is a great player. Lamar Jackson came back in great shape last year. He's fired up to play.

"That's the Lamar that I'm looking forward to seeing. I can't wait to get back on the grass and go to work. And I'm confident that's going to happen."

Asked if Harbaugh's following Jackson on Twitter, Harbaugh laughed.

"I don't live in that world," he said, smiling. "I'm not a real Twitter guy. Have you seen my tweets lately? No, but you see it. Obviously, that stuff comes through, and guys share those tweets with me. We appreciate it. And it's been kind of fun watching that stuff, too. Lamar is great on Twitter. He's fun to follow. He does a great job with all that."

Harbaugh acknowledged that it's a unique situation with Jackson because of his ongoing contract beef.

"This is big-time pro sports at the highest level, and contracts are important," Harbaugh said. "They matter to both sides. The thing I love about the situation I believe is in the end you've got good people working together.

"I've been together with Lamar for five years now. We've been through some crazy things, some amazing moments, challenges and ups and downs together. We've hugged in the locker room after wins and we've hugged in the locker room after losses. Those are things that last forever. Those relationships never change. So, this is part of the story that's being written. And I just appreciate that it's been handled with class. Lamar has handled this with class."

Harbaugh went on confirm that he and Jackson's relationship remains in a good place.

"I'm getting ready for Lamar," Harbaugh said. "That's what we're doing. We have a new offensive coordinator. I'm very excited about Todd Monken. We're in the lab building the offense right now and putting it together, with the terminology and things like that. And that's what you focus on as a coach.

"So, you build your team regardless. We're building our team all the time, in all the different areas that you've got to build it. And that train is moving fast. But here's the thing — when Lamar gets back on board that train, he's fully capable of jumping on full speed. Lamar can go. So when that train's moving and he merges in with us, we're going to be rolling."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

