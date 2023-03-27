National Football League
National Football League

Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade from the Ravens

Published Mar. 27, 2023 11:06 a.m. ET

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been one of the primary focuses of the 2023 offseason. After playing the most recent season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, with negotiations on an extension having stalled, Baltimore placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. 

That allowed other teams to negotiate with the quarterback, with Baltimore retaining a right to match the offer or receive two first-round picks were he to depart.

On Monday morning, Jackson sent a series of tweets, begininning with ‘A letter to my fans,’ presenting the course of recent events from his vantage point, and saying he had requested a trade from Baltimore on March 2.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is expected to speak to reporters at the NFL's annual meeting this morning.

This is a developing story

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 100 best available players
2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 100 best available players
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes