National Football League Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade from the Ravens Published Mar. 27, 2023 11:06 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been one of the primary focuses of the 2023 offseason. After playing the most recent season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, with negotiations on an extension having stalled, Baltimore placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson.

That allowed other teams to negotiate with the quarterback, with Baltimore retaining a right to match the offer or receive two first-round picks were he to depart.

On Monday morning, Jackson sent a series of tweets, begininning with ‘A letter to my fans,’ presenting the course of recent events from his vantage point, and saying he had requested a trade from Baltimore on March 2.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is expected to speak to reporters at the NFL's annual meeting this morning.

This is a developing story

ADVERTISEMENT

share