Lions rookie CB Ennis Rakestraw shares heartfelt letter he wrote as a kid

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is making good on a promise that's over a decade old after being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions rookie cornerback shared a letter he penned as a fourth-grader on social media, in which he wrote to his teacher at the time that he promised to "talk about you" if he made it to the NFL.

"You are the best teacher ever," a fourth-grade Rakestraw wrote to his teacher at the time, Mr. Gammon. "You always had and have my back, and you give me confidence. When my little brother had a seizure, you gave me food and snacks. I wish I didn't want to leave you, but I have to, but I hope you come and see me at Daniel, please. Come and see me. I hope you miss me like I miss you and I hope you're alive because if I make it to a professional football player, I will talk about you. Mr. Gammon, please give me your phone number before I go.

"P.S. Goodbye."

Rakestraw, who grew up in the Dallas area before playing college football at Missouri, shared an image he recently took with his fourth-grade teacher and a screenshot of a text message Mr. Gammon sent him recalling the day he left that letter.

Mr. Gammon also shared how proud he is of Rakestraw in his own social media post

"You put it out there at 10 years old and made it happen!!! I have no words for how proud I am of you! Also, I'm telling everyone I played with and against you and threw multiple touchdowns to you and on you," Mr. Gammon wrote. "Yes, it was recess…but it's technically true! Again, SO PROUD!"

In between writing his letter to Mr. Gammon and getting drafted by the Lions, Rakestraw starred at Missouri, helping the Tigers surge in the SEC in 2023. He had 36 total tackles, four passes defended and a forced fumble this past season, helping Missouri go 11-2.

As a result, Rakestraw became one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 draft. The Lions double-downed on improving at cornerback, selecting Rakestraw with the 61st overall pick after trading up in the first round to draft Terrion Arnold.

