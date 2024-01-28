National Football League Jared Goff, Lions reportedly likely to sign offseason contract extension Published Jan. 28, 2024 11:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jared Goff 's career has been reborn with the Detroit Lions , and the two sides appear poised to stay together for the long haul.

Goff and the Lions are expected to agree to a contract extension this offseason, as the team is "completely sure" that he wants to be in Detroit, CBS Sports reported Sunday. The report also notes that Goff likely won't nitpick about resetting the quarterback market.

Goff is in the third season of a four-year, $134 million deal that he signed with the Los Angeles Rams before being traded to Detroit in 2021.

The 29-year-old Goff is having arguably the best campaign of his eight-year NFL career. In the regular season, he totaled 4,575 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 97.9 passer rating while completing a career-high 67.3% of his passes.

Goff put together an underwhelming debut campaign with the Lions in 2021, throwing for just 3,245 yards and 19 passing touchdowns. He followed it with a resurgent 2022 campaign, though, throwing for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Will Jared Goff, Lions RUIN Brock Purdy, 49ers' Super Bowl hopes?

Goff has logged a combined 564 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 111.8 passer rating while completing 74.3% of his passes across the Lions' first two playoff games, victories over the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

Next up for Goff and the Lions is a rout bout against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game ( 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

