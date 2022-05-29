National Football League Jadeveon Clowney chose Browns to 'chase Super Bowl' 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Jadeveon Clowney has all the confidence in the world in his Browns troupe.

After re-signing with the squad on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million last week, Clowney revealed his thought process behind choosing Cleveland in free agency, saying that he believed the team was rife with championship talent.

"I just want to chase that Super Bowl," Clowney said on the Browns' Best Podcast Available. "We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we've got a shot.

"I know what I'm dealing with and I know who I got. I know what we can do together. I'm just hoping we can take that step forward and get where we need to get this season."

A three-time Pro Bowler, Clowney revitalized his career with Cleveland in 2021 after injury-riddled stretches in Seattle and Tennesee.

He still dealt with a number of ailments — including blows to his ankle, elbow and knee — in 2022, but suited up in 14 contests for the Browns, registering nine sacks, 37 tackles, 19 QB hits and two forced fumbles.

Clowney also had 50 pressures and 32 quarterback hurries, his highest totals since 2018 with Houston.

"He was very productive for us last season," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said this past week. "He is very popular in this building, so having him in the meeting room and having him around the building, you felt his energy and the guys were excited that he was here."

Another plus in Clowney's mind that motivated him to re-sign: Reuniting with his former Texans teammate, Deshaun Watson.

"On defense you're just like, 'let's just go out there and do our job, rush that passer and just get to the quarterback,'" Clowney said, "because we are going to get plenty of opportunities this year with him at quarterback."

The Browns have shelled out more than $340 million in guaranteed money this offseason, but if Clowney and crew can deliver on their hearty expectations, it will be more than worth it.

