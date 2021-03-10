National Football League How good will Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott be after his injury? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Dr. Matthew Provencher

FOX Sports injury and performance analyst

An eventful NFL offseason continued on Monday afternoon when news broke that the Dallas Cowboys had agreed to a massive new contract with quarterback Dak Prescott.

It was for four years and up to $164 million, with $126 million guaranteed. It also led to all sorts of interesting questions such as:

The big question now, after Prescott's 2020 season was derailed by a nasty ankle injury, is what kind of player he'll be when he returns?

While the Cowboys don't appear to be worried, it's fair to look at the situation and analyze what Prescott faces in the months ahead, and what kind of player he'll be when he returns to action.

Let's take a look:

What was the nature of Prescott’s injury?

It was Game 5 against the New York Giants when Prescott sustained what is called an ankle fracture-dislocation. It was likely a small open injury, meaning that bone fragments broke through the skin.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is carted off the field after sustaining a leg injury against the New York Giants during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The ankle joint is made up of several bones – the top and sides of the joint are the tibia and fibula, while the bottom is the talus. The ankle fracture-dislocation usually breaks the tibia and the fibula bones so that the joint is "dislocated" out of the socket.

The key to managing this kind of injury is quickly setting the fracture, then stabilizing it with plates and screws. Sometimes this type of injury can result in cartilage damage in the joint, which could impact performance down the road.

What does recovery look like?

Recovery is divided into several phases and this is where a team's medical staff must truly shine – physical therapists work in conjunction with athletic trainers, acupuncture therapists, and eventually strength and conditioning experts in a multidisciplinary approach. Here's how it breaks down:

Phase 1 (0-6 weeks after surgery): Crutches and gentle range-of-motion efforts to preserve motion in the joint, wake up the muscles in the calf and keep the swelling down.

Phase 2 (6-12 weeks after surgery): It's time to start increasing the range of motion in the ankle and foot. The athlete will be weaned to one crutch, and then the joint undergoes progressive loading with light weights and squats. X-rays ensure that everything is still lined up properly. Strengthening the muscles with rubber bands, and then weighted exercises are key.

Phase 3 (12-20 weeks after surgery): This is when strength and conditioning should begin. In addition to testing the joint with increasing weight work and plyometrics, a key thing is what we call proprioception – which means that the body and the mind know exactly what position the joint is in without looking at it. This is crucial, as it allows athletes to produce rapid adjustments to their joints while on the field without thinking about it. Think of how important this could be for Prescott's mobility.

Phase 4 (20-28 weeks after surgery): This is just a broad estimate, but is roughly when the player should be able to resume full NFL activities, including working on agility, cutting and other turf activities to get into football shape. Once cleared by the medical staff to enter this phase, Prescott can really start to ramp up his activities.

What type of performance should we expect when Prescott returns?

This is tricky because there are several factors in play.

First, you have a significant ankle injury to a quarterback who is normally very mobile. Prescott is an exceptional player with quick feet to elude pressure within the pocket and the athleticism to avoid defenders outside of it. The data shows that an injury like this usually causes an 11% decline in performance for the first two years following the injury.

But you also have the mental aspect to consider. Prescott is resilient and super-tough, and I expect that he will prove to be an outlier in this case.

How will the injury impact Prescott's career?

There is no denying that Prescott endured a significant injury, but I expect that because of the prompt and high-quality treatment he received, the ankle bones will heal well and he can go on to a long career in the NFL.

The one thing to watch, as was mentioned earlier, is that cartilage damage could have a long-term effect that we call "Post-Traumatic Arthritis" in the ankle joint. This does not show up right away, but Prescott might find himself dealing with swelling and/or pain in the joint at the end of a long day of practice or a game. This can be managed but is something to watch out for.

Should the Cowboys have hesitated in committing so much money?

Although this is a serious injury, I don't have any problem with the Cowboys committing to their quarterback. There is no reason Prescott shouldn't be able to have a solid career, even if there is an initial decrease in performance upon his return. It may take some time and patience may be difficult, but Prescott stands to make a solid and sustained recovery.

What role does a team’s medical staff play in advising signing players after injuries?

The medical staff’s first priority is to the health of the player and in ensuring access to cutting-edge and proven medical care.

However, the staff does advise coaches and ownership on how much practice a player can handle while recovering, and when a player is ready to return to action. There is a careful set of checks and balances in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and players always have a right to seek second medical opinions on these matters.

In my experience, team medical staffs do an outstanding job at taking great care of the players, ensuring their autonomy in decision-making, and providing them the data that they need to make a decision.

