Green Bay Packers back on top of latest Herd Hierarchy
Well, that didn't take long.
After a one-week absence from the top spot in Colin Cowherd's weekly rankings, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have returned to No. 1 in the Herd Hierarchy.
But that's not all that has changed over the past week, which isn't even officially over quite yet.
Here are the squads that make up "The Herd" host's top 10 going into Week 16, along with some insights from FOX Bet.
(Note: All odds information and records current ahead of Tuesday's games.)
Overall record: 8-6 | Last week: San Francisco 49ers won 31-13 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Colin's thoughts: "I don't think you want any part of them. They've won five of six. Their defense has one-plus takeaways in those six straight games. ... This looks like the team, it really does, that got to the Super Bowl."
Up next: Niners at Titans (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NFL Network)
NFL championship odds: +2800
Overall record: 10-4 | Last week: Arizona Cardinals lost 30-12 at Detroit Lions
Colin's thoughts: "Kyler Murray is about 80% and they don't have DeAndre Hopkins. It could really be just that. But [for] the second year in a row, Kyler Murray is great early, gets banged up, comes back and is not quite the same quarterback."
Up next: Cardinals vs. Colts (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network)
NFL championship odds: +1400
Overall record: 8-6 | Last week: Los Angeles Chargers lost 34-28 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Colin's thoughts: "Since Week 13 it's the No. 2 scoring offense and the No. 3 total offense, and their defense now is getting multiple takeaways. ... If Derwin James is healthy, they can beat anybody — including the Chiefs — in the league."
Up next: Chargers at Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +3300
Overall record: 9-5 | Last week: New England Patriots lost 27-17 at Indianapolis Colts
Colin's thoughts: "They don't make a lot of mistakes, but Mac Jones, as a rookie, isn't the same quarterback trailing on the road against a good defense that he is leading at home against an average defense."
Up next: Patriots vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +1000
Overall record: 10-4 | Last week: Dallas Cowboys won 21-6 at New York Giants
Colin's thoughts: "You could make an argument that the last two years, they've drafted the two best defensive players: Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. They've got playmakers."
Up next: Cowboys vs. WFT (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)
NFL championship odds: +1200
Overall record: 8-6 | Last week: Colts won 27-17 vs. Patriots
Colin's thoughts: "Jonathan Taylor has 17 more carries than Carson Wentz has passes, so I think they've really come to terms with what they are. They are a power-running football team. ... They're 8-0 when Jonathan Taylor has over 100 yards."
Up next: Colts at Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network)
NFL championship odds: +1800
Overall record: 10-4 | Last week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 9-0 vs. New Orleans Saints
Colin's thoughts: "The Bucs are pretty simple to figure out. They're 1-3 when they lose the turnover battle, 9-1 when they win it. So, when [Tom Brady] is rattled, Tommy has a couple of bad throws, they're not the same football team."
Up next: Buccaneers at Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
NFL championship odds: +600
Overall record: 9-4 | Last week (Week 15): Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (7 p.m. ET Tuesday, FOX)
Colin's thoughts: "What I really like about this team is, not only do they have several great players, but Van Jefferson can beat you deep. [Odell Beckham Jr.] can beat you deep. Cooper Kupp beats all coverage. They've got three really special wide receivers."
Up next (Week 16): Rams at Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
NFL championship odds: +1100
Overall record: 10-4 | Last week: Chiefs won 34-28 at Chargers
Colin's thoughts: "I wish they would run the ball more consistently. But in the end, I've got a Hall of Fame coach, a Hall of Fame quarterback."
Up next: Chiefs vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
NFL championship odds: +450
Overall record: 11-3 | Last week: Green Bay Packers won 31-30 at Baltimore Ravens
Colin's thoughts: "I had 'em No. 1 for a long time. I took 'em out, made a big mistake. They're back to No. 1. ... They're starting to get healthier. Love what I see."
Up next: Packers vs. Browns (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
NFL championship odds: +450