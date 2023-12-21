National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 16 picks Updated Dec. 21, 2023 11:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Want to win some free money while watching the NFL?

This weekend, you can do just that with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

The best part? It's free! More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $160,000 through the first 15 weeks.

And if you need help before heading to the app to make your picks for this week's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the six questions and my predictions.

Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Dak Prescott, Cowboys (seven points); Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (eight points); Jared Goff, Lions (nine points); Jordan Love, Packers (10 points)

The Cowboys face Miami, which is second in the league in sacks (48), so Prescott will be under duress.

Miami's two leading rushers, De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, are listed as questionable. Mostert leads all running backs with 18 TDs. That means Tagovailoa will be looking to air it out to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle all game long.

Coach Mike McDaniel will dial up some big plays in the passing game.

Prediction: Tua Tagovailoa

Order the teams by who will score the most POINTS from highest to lowest:

Colts; Falcons; Lions; Vikings

Atlanta moves to the end of the line as the Falcons have scored 13 and seven points in two of their past three games. They've benched Desmond Ridder for Taylor Heinicke , so maybe that changes things, but I don't trust Arthur Smith.

Indianapolis and Minnesota are starting backup quarterbacks, but I trust the Colts' Gardner Minshew more than I trust Nick Mullens of the Vikings.

Goff will continue to sling the ball all over the field, so look for the Lions to put up some points.

Prediction: Lions, Colts, Vikings, Falcons

Which running back will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

Bijan Robinson, Falcons (five points); Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (six points); Breece Hall, Jets (seven points); Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (eight points)

The backups may get some playing time now that the Jets and Panthers are out of the playoffs.

The Falcons are on the outside looking in for the postseason, and you know how I feel about Arthur Smith from the last question.

The Seahawks are still in the playoff hunt. Seattle coach Pete Carroll will try to establish the running game against the Titans, and Walker has 232 receiving yards this season.

Prediction: Kenneth Walker III

Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Justin Jefferson, Vikings; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions; DJ Moore, Bears

Chicago has struggled to pass the ball, averaging just 183.5 yards per game (27th), and Moore has failed to top 100 yards in eight of his last nine games.

Jefferson will have trouble putting up big numbers as Minnesota is on its third starting quarterback of the season (Mullens).

Dallas is battling Philadelphia for the NFC East title, so the Cowboys will need a big game from Lamb against the Dolphins.

Prediction: Lamb, St. Brown, Jefferson, Moore

Which defensive player will record the MOST SACKS?

Danielle Hunter, Vikings (six points); Josh Allen, Jaguars (seven points); Myles Garrett, Browns (eight points); Micah Parsons, Cowboys (nine points)

This is a tough one!

Hunter is second in sacks (15.5), Allen is tied for fifth (13.5), Garrett is seventh (13.0) and Parsons is in a three-way tie for eighth (12.5).

So, let's look at it from the other side (of the ball). Which opposing QB has been sacked the most?

Tagovailoa has been sacked 25 times, Goff 27, Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield 33 and Houston's C.J. Stroud (who is in concussion protocol) 35.

Case Keenum likely will start in Stroud's place. You don't last 11 seasons in the NFL by being a sitting duck and holding onto the ball, so that rules Garrett out.

Tagovailoa has been sacked eight times over his last two games, so look for Parsons to get to him.

Prediction: Micah Parsons

What will be the outcome of the Cowboys-Dolphins game?

Cowboys win, tie or lose by 1 point; Dolphins win by 2 points or more

Dallas got thrown a life preserver when Philadelphia lost to Seattle. Seems to me the Cowboys are one of those teams that sometimes has trouble handling prosperity, yet plays great when people doubt them.

But I just can't get past the Cowboys being 7-0 at home and 3-4 on the road. Dallas has scored 279 points at home (39.9 per game) and 152 on the road (21.7).

Numbers don't lie.

Prediction: Dolphins win by 2 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Cowboys 23

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

