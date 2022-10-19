National Football League Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is the ride over in Broncos country?

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his old perennial-Pro-Bowler self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.

But what he did immediately following the game also turned heads. Wilson has long been known for ending every single one of his media appearances with a signature phrase. This year that saying became "Broncos Country, Let's Ride" instead of "Go Hawks" after Wilson was traded to the Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks in March.

But the new phrase might just be retired now, less than half a season into its adoption, as he did not utter it before leaving his postgame press conference after Monday's loss to the Chargers.

Wilson appeared much happier before the Broncos' Wednesday practice, sporting a big smile and expressing trust that the Broncos can still turn their season around.

However, he again left his press conference without uttering the expression.

It marks a stunning change for a quarterback who was so devoted to his catchphrase in Seattle that he would sometimes run back to the microphone after walking out of a press conference if he forgot to say it. But Wilson has faced constant criticism since losing to his former team in Week 1, and many on social media have roasted his new catchphrase amid the Broncos' rough start.

Several of his former Seahawks teammates have publicly called Russell out, including Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman.

The two recently revealed on Sherman's podcast that even they, as some of Wilson's most high-profile former teammates who won a Super Bowl with him, do not have the quarterback's personal phone number.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed Tuesday that Wilson is "day-to-day" with a hamstring injury. The Broncos return to Denver Sunday to host the New York Jets, who are off to a surprising 4-2 start in their own season after pulling off a road upset of the Green Bay Packers last week.

Russell Wilson ruining his own legacy? Joy Taylor explains

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more