National Football League
Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB
National Football League

Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB

51 mins ago

Is the ride over in Broncos country?

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his old perennial-Pro-Bowler self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead. 

But what he did immediately following the game also turned heads. Wilson has long been known for ending every single one of his media appearances with a signature phrase. This year that saying became "Broncos Country, Let's Ride" instead of "Go Hawks" after Wilson was traded to the Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks in March. 

But the new phrase might just be retired now, less than half a season into its adoption, as he did not utter it before leaving his postgame press conference after Monday's loss to the Chargers.

Wilson appeared much happier before the Broncos' Wednesday practice, sporting a big smile and expressing trust that the Broncos can still turn their season around. 

However, he again left his press conference without uttering the expression.

It marks a stunning change for a quarterback who was so devoted to his catchphrase in Seattle that he would sometimes run back to the microphone after walking out of a press conference if he forgot to say it. But Wilson has faced constant criticism since losing to his former team in Week 1, and many on social media have roasted his new catchphrase amid the Broncos' rough start.

Several of his former Seahawks teammates have publicly called Russell out, including Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman. 

The two recently revealed on Sherman's podcast that even they, as some of Wilson's most high-profile former teammates who won a Super Bowl with him, do not have the quarterback's personal phone number.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed Tuesday that Wilson is "day-to-day" with a hamstring injury. The Broncos return to Denver Sunday to host the New York Jets, who are off to a surprising 4-2 start in their own season after pulling off a road upset of the Green Bay Packers last week.

Russell Wilson ruining his own legacy? Joy Taylor explains

Russell Wilson ruining his own legacy? Joy Taylor explains
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Travis Kelce hints at Chiefs potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.
National Football League

Travis Kelce hints at Chiefs potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.

1 hour ago
Wilson, Hackett or Broncos roster to blame for slow start?
National Football League

Wilson, Hackett or Broncos roster to blame for slow start?

1 hour ago
How the Vikings made a key offensive adjustment, and what it shows
National Football League

How the Vikings made a key offensive adjustment, and what it shows

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Bears-Patriots, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Bears-Patriots, pick

3 hours ago
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Falcons-Bengals, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Falcons-Bengals, pick

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes