National Football League Dalvin Cook: I'm a 'perfect fit' for Dolphins Updated Jun. 22, 2023 6:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dalvin Cook wants to play for a contender, and the Miami Dolphins could use a boost in the run game. Are the two sides a perfect fit?

In Cook's eyes, the answer is yes, which he expressed Thursday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"Yeah, it’s an exciting situation to go into when you got guys that can stretch the field on the outside," Cook said of the Dolphins. "I think that defense is pretty solid to me. Tua [Tagovailoa], when he’s out on the field, they got a winning record. As a running back, you look for a certain scheme and I know the scheme that I’m good in, and that’s outside zone, and that’s what [the] Miami Dolphins run. So it’s like, you know, it would be a perfect fit. And the roster, like you said, speaks for itself."

The Minnesota Vikings released Cook earlier this month and are expected to roll with Alexander Mattison as their starting running back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cook totaled 1,173 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry in 2022. He also reeled in 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns. Cook has registered four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons and is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

The 27-year-old Cook is one of a handful of prominent free-agent running backs, as former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was also released this offseason and Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt remain unsigned. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs have yet to their franchise tags.

Miami began last season 8-3 before losing five consecutive games and squeaking into the playoffs with a Week 18 victory against the New York Jets. The Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round.

With an impressive passing offense led by Tagovailoa, who finished the 2022 season with 3,548 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and an NFL-best 105.5 passer rating, the Dolphins would benefit greatly from an upgrade in the run game. The team averaged just 99.2 rushing yards per game, good for 25th in the sport.

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook might wait until July to sign

Cook has one goal in mind for his next team: help them win a Super Bowl.

"I want to go and be the piece that can just help somebody win and get over the hump and whatever that situation comes with, if it comes with me taking less reps, but me being in the perfect situation to hold up that trophy, I don’t mind," Cook said. "I just wanna go somewhere I can just get the ball and just help somebody win, and turn the next page."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Miami Dolphins Dalvin Cook

share