National Football League
Chargers honor viral super fan with profile picture on 'X' account
National Football League

Chargers honor viral super fan with profile picture on 'X' account

Updated Oct. 17, 2023 6:22 p.m. ET

If there was ever a debate for who can claim the title of being the "biggest Los Angeles Chargers fan," the discussion is now over. 

During the Chargers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, cameras panned over to a fan wearing a Justin Herbert jersey and putting on a passionate display of emotions throughout the game. 

Merrianne Do, also dubbed as "Chargers lady," was seen on television gritting her teeth, clenching her fists, and throwing her arms high into the air, as she reacted to the action. Do was also captured illustrating a look of complete despair, as Herbert threw an interception to seal the loss for Los Angeles. 

The extravagant exhibit of Do's fandom not only caught the attention of social media, but of her favorite NFL team as well, as she became the face of the Chargers "X" account on Tuesday. 

Do's viral moment caught the attention of mainstream media as well, as she was invited to make a cameo on the "The Pat McAfee" show. 

The chances are, we haven't seen the last of Chargers lady's fiery fandom, as Do and her husband are apparently season ticket holders that rent out cabana suits at Sofi Stadium. 

