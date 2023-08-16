Can rookie Anthony Richardson produce as Colts' starter? Odds, predictions

National Football League
Published Aug. 16, 2023 11:43 a.m. ET

For the sixth time in six years, the Indianapolis Colts will have a new starting quarterback in Week 1. This year's name is Anthony Richardson, the electric talent out of Florida and No. 4 overall pick in this year's NFL draft. 

First-year Colts head coach Shane Steichen made the call on Tuesday.

"After evaluating training camp and all that, I made the decision that Anthony will be the starting quarterback this year for us. I like the progress he's made. I'm excited about his future and the playmaking ability he brings to this football team."

What do the odds say about how many plays Richardson will make this season?

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Over/Under on Richardson's passing yards at a modest 2600.5 and passing touchdowns set at O/U 15.5. Only one other starting quarterback in the league is projected to throw that few yards and TDs: Atlanta's Desmond Ridder.

With Matt Ryan serving as the starter for a majority of last season, the Colts got off to an 0-7 start and finished the regular season at 5-11-1. Richardson is apparently expected to improve Indy's fortunes at least slightly, as the O/U on Colts wins currently sits at 6.5. Indy is also at +250 to finish with a winning record. 

Richardson finished his last season at Florida with 2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine scores. 

In his first preseason start against Buffalo this past Saturday, Richardson — who told reporters Tuesday that he was "shocked" to be named the starter — was 7-for-12 passing for 67 yards and an interception. However, Steichen took the blame for the turnover after the game.

Based on that performance, Colin Cowherd said Tuesday that when he sees Richardson, he sees a mix of a Steelers legend, a Panthers legend, and a current Bills superstar.

"Good O-line, smart offensive coach, no Super Bowl pressure. [Richardson] is just raw, moldable material. Let him go, let him make mistakes. … I get a little Josh Allen, a little Cam Newton, a little Big Ben. … He was fun to watch this weekend. I don't know what he was, but it was fun."

Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest news on the Colts, Richardson, the NFL and the rest of the sports world!

