Browns hiring ex-Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as consultant

Mike Vrabel will have an NFL role in the 2024 season after all.

The Cleveland Browns are hiring the former Tennessee Titans head coach as a coaching and personnel consultant, per multiple reports. Vrabel will serve as a "sounding board" to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in the role, according to The Athletic.

Vrabel was fired by the Titans after a 6-11 showing in the 2023 season. It was Tennessee's second straight year of missing the playoffs, but that came on the heels of Vrabel leading the team to three straight playoff berths, including two AFC South division titles. Vrabel also won NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 after leading the Titans to the best record in the AFC that year.

Vrabel then interviewed for the open head coaching positions with the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, but did not land those jobs, though he was reportedly one of the Chargers' top backup plans had L.A. failed to land Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who ultimately accepted the job.

The 48-year-old Vrabel, an Akron native and an Ohio State graduate, developed a solid relationship with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry in recent years. Vrabel even helped them scout players two weeks ago at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Vrabel also is close to Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Schwartz, one of the most well-regarded defensive minds in the NFL, served as a senior advisor to Vrabel's coaching staff on the Titans before taking over the Browns defense last season.

Despite never coaching under famed New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Vrabel is considered one of the most successful branches of Belichick's coaching tree after spending eight seasons playing for Belichick in New England, helping the Patriots win their first three Super Bowls.

A hard-nosed linebacker in his playing days with New England, Pittsburgh and Kansas City, Vrabel spent six seasons coaching the Titans. He went 56-48 overall, including 2-3 in the playoffs, and reached the AFC championship game following the 2019 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

