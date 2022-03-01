Cleveland Browns
Browns considering all options at QB, along with Baker Mayfield

3 hours ago

Things ain't all sweet between Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.  

Despite Mayfield helping the Browns reach the playoffs in 2020 — only the franchise's second winning season in 18 years — Cleveland fans and the front office appear to still have questions about Mayfield at quarterback, especially following last season's disappointing 8-9 campaign.

Mayfield finished with a brutal 35.1 QBR last season, the fifth-lowest figure in the NFL, and a report from The Plain Dealer on Sunday revealed that the Browns will consider all available veteran and rookie quarterbacks for next season, along with Mayfield.

Wrote Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot on Sunday," … [There] are very few veteran QBs available this offseason, and demand is high. The Browns will do their diligence, but there aren’t many realistic options. They should and will inquire about Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson if they’re on the move, and they’ll likely keep an eye on Deshaun Watson’s legal issues.

"The Browns should also — and probably will — at least inquire about Tom Brady, who’s left the door open a crack about returning in 2022. If he decides to return, they should seriously consider making him a blockbuster offer considering that they’re an elite QB and receiver away from making a run at the Super Bowl. … As for veteran competition for Mayfield, such as hometown QB Mitch Trubisky, who’s set to become a free agent, it’s something they’ll undoubtedly at least explore."

Colin Cowherd tackled Cleveland’s quarterback controversy Tuesday morning on "The Herd," assuring Browns fans that this offseason search shows Super Bowl intent and applauding Cleveland for not being afraid to move off Mayfield.

"With higher standards, you can move off of OK, off of good," Cowherd said. "If you want to be great, you have to seek great. Baker is fine, he’s established. But this is what you want your franchise to be — not settling."

Cowherd pointed to other franchises that have soared to new heights after ditching entrenched but middle-of-the-pack quarterbacks. The Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl after swapping Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford, and Andy Reid constructed one of the most devastating offenses in NFL history after choosing Patrick Mahomes over Alex Smith

And with Mayfield at the end of his rookie deal, the Browns could be wise to consider a quarterback market swirling with high-profile rumors this offseason, according to Cowherd. 

"If you look at [the Browns’] draft position, this is what I would say is available: Carson Wentz, Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo, and one of the two college quarterbacks. In each case, those quarterbacks are more productive and more accomplished." 

The Browns' potential hunt for a high-end quarterback talent suggests they believe they have a playoff-ready roster, which makes sense given Cleveland’s 11-5 record in 2020 and a defense that allowed the second-fewest yards per play in 2021. 

"Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry are saying, ‘Hey man, we’re looking around, we’re going to go for it,' Cowherd said. "Don’t settle. I’ve watched the last 30 years — a lot of settling."

