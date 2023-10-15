National Football League
Bills RB Damien Harris suffers neck injury, leaves in ambulance vs. Giants
Bills RB Damien Harris suffers neck injury, leaves in ambulance vs. Giants

Published Oct. 15, 2023 11:34 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris suffered a neck injury in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against the New York Giants and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for additional testing, the team said.

The Bills said Harris does have movement in his arms and legs.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said on the Sunday Night Football telecast after halftime that he did not have an immediate update on Harris’ condition.

Harris flashed a thumbs up sign with his left hand as he was being loaded into the ambulance. He lay still on his back on the turf for several minutes after being tackled by linebacker Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard gain up the middle to convert a third-and-1 situation.

Harris’ helmet appeared to hit Okereke squarely in the left shoulder. The game was delayed for about five minutes while players from both teams gathered around him on the field.

Bills trainers and medical staff rushed from the sideline to attend to Harris before a hushed sold-out crowd at Highmark Stadium. Bills players watched with concerned looks on their faces with lingering memories of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience in January after making what appeared to be a routine tackle.

Hamlin, however, required CPR in needing to be resuscitated on the field after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Harris did not require CPR and was loaded on a board and immobilized.

A cheer went up when Harris raised his thumb before being loaded into the ambulance.

The 26-year-old Harris is a fifth-year player who spent his first four seasons with New England before signing with the Bills in free agency this offseason.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
Buffalo Bills
