Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams hung out before Raiders beat Jets Sunday night

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are no longer teammates, but they still appear to be on great terms.

Now nearly two years removed from being one of the most prolific quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL during their time together on the Green Bay Packers, the two hung out together in Las Vegas on Saturday night before Adams helped the Raiders beat Rodgers' Jets 16-12 on Sunday night.

Adams posted a selfie of the two of them to his Instagram story:

Rodgers, of course, was not playing as he continues to rehab from an achilles tear he suffered on just his fourth snap of the season in Week 1. However, he continued to tease a potential stunning return from the usually-season-ending injury, saying he aims to be back by mid-December.

While Adams expressed sympathy for his friend after the game, he also joked that he was glad the Raiders' defense did not have to go up against the four-time NFL MVP.

"I'm upset for football and for him that he's not out there." Adams told reporters, "But for this week, I'm glad that we went to dinner [Saturday night] and that's the only action that he got.

"I don't even need to talk about him as a football player, but it was amazing to be able to see him. Obviously, that's my guy and it's been a little over a year since we got to spend any time [together.]"

Adams said the chance to catch up Saturday night was good for both men. It also dispelled any notion that Adams had a personal vendetta against Rodgers for overshadowing him in Green Bay.

Adams turned heads last offseason when, after again being named a first team All-Pro selection in his first season with the Raiders, he told The Ringer that proving he did not need Rodgers throwing him the ball to be considered elite was a point of pride.

Rodgers and Adams also embraced before and after the game, which was marked once again by the struggles of Rodgers' injury replacement and mentee, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

