Eagles still among Super Bowl favorites despite Jalen Hurts' slow start
Eagles still among Super Bowl favorites despite Jalen Hurts' slow start

Published Sep. 27, 2023 11:18 a.m. ET

Are the Philadelphia Eagles for real?

It might seem like a silly question to ask, but there are doubters out there who believe the Eagles are off to a slow start despite being 3-0. 

Even head coach Nick Sirianni said his team is "not a final product yet" after Philly's Week 3 win over Tampa Bay.

"Are we playing our best offensive football right now? No, and we shouldn't be yet, and it's a growth," Sirianni said. 

What do the odds say?

Entering Week 3, the Eagles' odds to win the Super Bowl were +800. Those title odds shortened to +700 after their Week 3 win, as did their odds to win the NFC, which went from +350 to +300. 

In terms of the NFC East, Philly was +105 to win the division entering Week 3 but is now out to -160.

When discussing the Eagles — or any NFL team — it normally begins and ends with quarterback play. And so far this season, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has been … hit or miss. 

He's completing 67.7% of his passes for 640 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions through three games. On Monday night, he was picked off twice. 

Eagles showing Super Bowl strength despite Jalen Hurts' slow start

Eagles showing Super Bowl strength despite Jalen Hurts' slow start
Colin Cowherd breaks down what makes Philly a top team in the NFL despite their QB getting off to a rollercoaster start.

Colin Cowherd discussed Hurts' early-season form on Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," giving credit to the organization for being steady enough to overcome struggles from the signal-caller.

"San Francisco and Philly — they got more good players than you do. Every time I watch the Eagles, except against San Francisco, here's my takeaway: They're just gonna push you around. … Philly is 3-0, and Jalen Hurts hasn't played particularly well. … O-line, D-line, they win that every week, so Jalen Hurts doesn't have to play great, and they can be 3-0."

Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest news on the Eagles, Hurts, the NFL and the rest of the sports world.

