Eagles still among Super Bowl favorites despite Jalen Hurts' slow start
Are the Philadelphia Eagles for real?
It might seem like a silly question to ask, but there are doubters out there who believe the Eagles are off to a slow start despite being 3-0.
Even head coach Nick Sirianni said his team is "not a final product yet" after Philly's Week 3 win over Tampa Bay.
"Are we playing our best offensive football right now? No, and we shouldn't be yet, and it's a growth," Sirianni said.
What do the odds say?
Entering Week 3, the Eagles' odds to win the Super Bowl were +800. Those title odds shortened to +700 after their Week 3 win, as did their odds to win the NFC, which went from +350 to +300.
In terms of the NFC East, Philly was +105 to win the division entering Week 3 but is now out to -160.
When discussing the Eagles — or any NFL team — it normally begins and ends with quarterback play. And so far this season, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has been … hit or miss.
He's completing 67.7% of his passes for 640 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions through three games. On Monday night, he was picked off twice.
Colin Cowherd discussed Hurts' early-season form on Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," giving credit to the organization for being steady enough to overcome struggles from the signal-caller.
"San Francisco and Philly — they got more good players than you do. Every time I watch the Eagles, except against San Francisco, here's my takeaway: They're just gonna push you around. … Philly is 3-0, and Jalen Hurts hasn't played particularly well. … O-line, D-line, they win that every week, so Jalen Hurts doesn't have to play great, and they can be 3-0."
