Aaron Rodgers, Jets favored in team-record 14 games after schedule release Updated May. 23, 2024 12:47 p.m. ET

The upcoming season is looking up for the New York Jets — at least according to the sportsbooks.

Despite going 7-10 last season, and despite star quarterback Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of last season — he will make his return in Week 1 of next season — the Jets are favored in 14 of their 17 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign at DraftKings Sportbooks.

Per Ben Fawkes, that's the most games being the betting favorite in New York Jets franchise history.

Let's take a quick look at the early lines:

Week 1 @ San Francisco: Jets +5.5

Week 2 @ Tennessee: Jets -4

Week 3 vs. New England: Jets -7.5

Week 4 vs. Denver: Jets -6

Week 5 vs. Minnesota: Jets -4

Week 6 vs. Buffalo: Jets -1

Week 7 @ Pittsburgh: Jets -1

Week 8 @ New England: Jets -3.5

Week 9 vs. Houston: Jets -3

Week 10 @ Arizona: Jets -3

Week 11 vs. Indianapolis: Jets -4

Week 12: BYE

Week 13 vs. Seattle: Jets -4.5

Week 14 @ Miami: Jets +2

Week 15 @ Jacksonville: Jets -1

Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Jets -3

Week 17 @ Buffalo: Jets +2.5

Week 18 vs. Miami: Jets -1.5

To summarize, the Jets are favored in every game except Week 1 on the road against San Francisco, Week 14 on the road against Miami and Week 17 on the road against Buffalo.

New York is also favored to win every home game this season, including against Buffalo in Week 6, against Houston in Week 9, against the Rams in Week 16 and against Miami in Week 18.

And with that, this week on "The Herd," Colin Cowherd expressed his shock that the Jets are expected to be that successful.

"Yes, they have a defense that'll keep them in games, and the schedule early is pretty workable. But [offensive coordinator] Nathaniel Hackett is still there, [head coach Robert Saleh] in the hot seat, an offensive line that's old or too young, [Bills quarterback] Josh Allen is still the best player in the [division], [former Patriots coach Bill] Belichick is gone but [Dolphins coach] Mike McDaniel is probably the best coach in the [division], and the last time Aaron [Rodgers] played in a season, he had a 91 passer rating in a weaker conference.

" … I think they're an 8-9 team."

FOX Sports' Nick Wright joined Cowherd in his astonishment.

"They should not be a favorite in Pittsburgh. They should not be a favorite at home against Houston. … [They're] a favorite in Jacksonville? Gimme a break. … We can make some money fading the Jets here."

However, FOX Sports' Greg Jennings, a former teammate of Rodgers, said that he indeed expects the world of the Jets this upcoming season.

"I believe — and I am not a New York Jet fan — I believe this team is going to live up to its billing," Jennings said on "The Carton Show" on Thursday. "I'm not gonna say they're gonna win the Super Bowl, but they're definitely probably gonna get there. … They may get there."

