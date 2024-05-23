National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Should bettors fade New York Giants as 'Hard Knocks' team? Updated May. 23, 2024 10:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Giants were recently announced as the latest team to be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks."

If you are a person that likes to wager a few bucks on NFL games, you might be wondering if there is some correlation between teams featured on the show and betting results.

Well, you've come to the right place if that's the case.

Let's dive into some historical context, courtesy of FOX Sports Research.

Dating back to 2021, teams featured on "Hard Knocks" were the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys , Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts . Unfortunately, none of those teams won the Super Bowl immediately after appearing on the show.

When it comes to Super Bowl futures, the Giants' odds of winning the Lombardi Trophy currently sit at a lengthy +15000 at BetMGM.

Based on the 1.4% ticket count and 0.5% handle at the sportsbooks after last month's draft, New York hasn't convinced the masses that next season is its year.

Now, let's take a look at how the previous six teams fared straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) after being featured on the hit show.

2023 Jets: 6-10-1 ATS, 7-10 SU

2023 Dolphins: 10-7 ATS, 11-6 SU

2022 Lions: 12-5 ATS, 9-8 SU

2022 Cardinals: 8-9 ATS, 4-13 SU

2021 Cowboys: 13-4 ATS, 12-5 SU

2021 Colts: 10-7 ATS, 9-8 SU

Based on the above trend, the Giants could have a fighting chance next season — at least when it comes to straight-up wins.

Could backing New York's moneyline be a winning proposition for bettors?

The Giants open their season at home against Minnesota. Then they hit the road for two away games — the first against NFC East rival Washington and then another stop to face the Browns in Cleveland.

New York finishes its September slate hosting Dallas.

At the backend of the Giants' schedule is Baltimore, Atlanta, Indianapolis and Philadelphia.

The Ravens and Eagles both clinched postseason berths last season. And then next season, the Falcons will have Kirk Cousins at QB and, if healthy, the Colts will have a young, fresh Anthony Richardson at the position.

Is it time for the Giants to give up on Daniel Jones?

Making matters more challenging for New York is the quarterback situation, at least according to one pundit.

On a recent episode of "Speak," FOX Sports' LeSean McCoy explained how Daniel Jones might be a hindrance to the Giants' success in 2024.

"I would never in my life go to Duke to go get a football player," McCoy explained. "I would never go to Duke to get a quarterback.

"I think when you have a guy like Brian Daboll, anything is possible because he's that smart of a coach. I watched him take Josh Allen, who's super talented, to a whole ‘nother level … But this guy, everybody who we’ve watched come in as a backup, outplayed this dude."

Are you backing Daniel Jones and the Giants to have a successful year in the wake of their Hard Knocks season?

