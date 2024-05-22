National Football League Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, Joe Burrow are Patrick Mahomes' favorite NFL QBs to watch Updated May. 22, 2024 7:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the consensus best quarterback in the NFL, but which quarterbacks does the already-three-time Super Bowl MVP admire from afar?

On Wednesday's edition of "First Things First," Mahomes revealed the quarterbacks he enjoys watching most.

"I like watching Josh [Allen] a lot," Mahomes said. "We play a lot of similar opponents. He plays a similar style of football that I do. I always watch what the Bills do and try to take from things that he does. I like watching C.J. Stroud a lot now. He's been out there, and he's making plays happen, and then I would say probably Joe [Burrow]. We play the same teams, and so watching him play definitely gives me some ideas of what we can do as an offense.

"The thing about the NFL now [is] there's a lot of great quarterbacks. I'm kind of the old guy now, and I have to kind of hold that title as the old guy, but I try to continue to do whatever I can to be the best that I can be."

Allen, a two-time Pro Bowler, has wreaked havoc both as a passer and runner, throwing for 4,200 yards in each of the past four seasons, throwing for 30-plus touchdowns in three of the past four seasons and rushing for a career-high 15 touchdowns last season. Buffalo has won the AFC East in four consecutive seasons.

Stroud helped the Houston Texans win the AFC South and reach the AFC divisional round for the first time since 2019 last season as a mere rookie. Furthermore, Stroud won 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and cracked the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster, while posting a 100.8 passer rating in the regular season.

Burrow's 2023 campaign was cut short due to a wrist injury, but he has amazed the NFL world for the better part of his four-year career. In 2021, he led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, and he helped get them back to the AFC Championship Game in 2022. Burrow threw for 4,400-plus yards and 34-plus touchdowns in both 2021 and 2022.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have faced off against Allen and the Bills three times over the past four years, coming out victorious each time. That said, Mahomes and the Chiefs have split with the Bengals in the playoffs, while the Bengals are a combined 3-2 against them (regular season plus postseason) since 2021.

Mahomes also detailed his favorite non-Super Bowl play of his career: a fourth-and-9 conversion at home against the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 where the Chiefs star completed a deep ball across his body, which helped the Chiefs go on to get a late-season win. Mahomes went on to reveal that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been trying to get him to complete a behind-the-back pass in a game.

Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP and six-time Pro Bowler. He and the Chiefs are coming off their third Super Bowl victory in five years.

