National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Can Lamar Jackson's streak vs. NFC teams boost his MVP chances? Published Dec. 20, 2023 3:19 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy are the top two favorites for NFL MVP, and that award may be on the line Christmas Day when these two squads square off for the first time since 2019.

San Francisco is a 5.5-point favorite heading into the Christmas night matchup, but Baltimore has two remarkable streaks up its sleeve.

For starters, since November 13, underdogs have won seven straight on Monday Night Football. Surely the Ravens are in a prime position to keep this streak going.

But that's not the only heater on the line in this game.

In 20 interconference starts, Lamar Jackson is 19-1 against NFC teams.

Yes, you read that correctly.

In twenty games, Lamar has amassed an incredible 95.0 winning percentage against the NFC, which is good for the best in NFL history for quarterbacks with a minimum of 10 career starts.

But can he keep this hot streak going?

Beating the 49ers — who have the NFC's best record (11-3) — would likely provide a boost to Jackson's MVP chances.

Jackson, the NFL's MVP after the 2019 season, has the second-shortest odds for MVP (+450) behind only 49ers QB Brock Purdy (-200) and ahead of Dallas QB Dak Prescott (+700).

Ravens or 49ers, who is the Super Bowl favorite?

Ravens @ 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, ABC/ESPN+)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -241 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.15 total); Ravens +194 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Skip Bayless, co-host of FOX Sports' Undisputed, raved about Jackson's performance running and throwing in the 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

"He does it a little different way because he's going to do it with his dart-throwing arm and his legs and [Sunday] night, he was just sensational with both," Bayless said.

"He's trusting his wide receivers over his legs. He still has those legs, and sometimes he'll use them and come out and start running," FOX Sports NFL Analyst Michael Irvin said, "but sometimes he's using those legs just to dance in that little pocket, and man, he can dance boy like Fred Astaire ... like Michael Jackson."

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd, said Jackson is a perfect fit for Baltimore's physical style.

"They're what the Steelers used to be. Doesn't matter if the team is hot or cold," Cowherd said. "You're in for an alley fight every time you face Baltimore. ... You have to play well to beat Baltimore. It's their culture; it's in their DNA."

Jackson's first interconference win as a starter was the 26-16 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 2, 2018.

The lone NFC squad to beat Jackson so far?

The New York Giants, who defeated the visiting Ravens 24-20 on Oct. 16, 2022.

"This team can beat the San Francisco 49ers, but they've got to play one of their best games to beat 'em," Irvin said.

Do you think Jackson will improve to 20-1 all-time against the NFC and leapfrog Brock Purdy in the MVP odds? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

