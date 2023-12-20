National Football League
Can Ravens keep Monday Night Football underdog streak going against 49ers?
Updated Dec. 20, 2023 3:03 p.m. ET

There's been a historic run on Monday Night Football since Nov. 13, as the underdogs have won straight up (SU) in seven consecutive matchups.

Will the trend keep going next Monday night for eight in a row? The Baltimore Ravens surely hope so.

For the final matchup on the Week 16 slate, the Ravens travel to San Francisco to take on the red-hot 49ers. 

From a betting perspective, the Ravens are currently 5.5-point underdogs in this Christmas night showdown. More importantly, this matchup has both Super Bowl and MVP implications.

Let's dive into the odds.

San Francisco is the current favorite to win it all, as it has the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +220. Before this season kicked off, the 49ers' odds of winning it all were +1000. 

The Niners are on a six-game outright winning streak and are 8-6 against the spread (ATS).

With an 11-3 record and a playoff berth already clinched, NFL Insider David Helman praised the Niners as "the team to beat in the NFL."

Baltimore's title odds are second on the oddsboard at +550. The Ravens' odds of winning it all were +1800 before the season started. They've won eight of their last nine, are on a four-game winning streak, and, like the Niners, have an 11-3 SU record.

The Monday night game will also feature a duel between NFL MVP front-runners

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson are No. 1 and 2 on the MVP betting board, respectively.

Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is the current favorite to win the award at -220. Before Week 11, his MVP odds were +2500. Mr. Irrelevant has proven, though, that he's incredibly valuable to his squad, as he's passed for 3,795 yards (second in the NFL) and 29 touchdowns (first).

Jackson, however, has also proven his worth and is having an incredible season. His odds of winning the award are +500.

He has passed for 3,105 yards (15th) and 17 TDs (17th) this season. In addition to winning the 2019 MVP, Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro (2019).

"He is capable, and he will take this as a personal challenge," Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless said on Monday's episode. "This is an MVP battle with Brock Purdy."

But back to the battle between the Ravens and the Niners.

On the latest edition of the Herd Hierarchy, host Colin Cowherd gave San Francisco his ultimate No. 1 ranking.

"It is a completely stacked roster," the host noted regarding the 49ers talent. "It's almost impossible to create a roster this deep and this good in 2023."

With that in mind, can the Ravens keep the MNF underdog streak alive? We might see a new Super Bowl and MVP favorite on Tuesday if they pull it off.

