National Football League 2023 NFL Bad Beats: Bettors, sportsbooks bemoan pair of pushes Published Oct. 29, 2023 7:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Nobody involved in wagering on NFL games likes a push — not the bettors, who were counting on a win, and not the sportsbooks, who have to refund all bets.

One push causes enough grief in the NFL betting community. However, it happened twice Sunday, so there are a lot of frustrated folks.

RELATED: NFL Week 8 top viral moments

Here's a look at the two pushes involving the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Washington Commanders 38-31 and the New York Jets beating the New York Giants 13-10 in overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's what happened:

The Eagles were 7-point favorites, yet they spotted the Commanders a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Philadelphia regrouped and took a 38-24 lead on D'Andre Swift's 7-yard touchdown run and were covering with 1:50 to go.

What could go wrong?

Plenty!

The Eagles went into the prevent defense, which all bettors know can prevent you from collecting your assumed winnings.

Washington drove 72 yards in 43 seconds, as quarterback Sam Howell was 4-for-4 passing, the final completion a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder with 1:01 to go.

The Eagles recovered the onside kick attempt and ran out the clock, as Philly moneyline bettors (-333, bet $10 to win $13 total) collected but spread bettors got the dreaded push.

About 200 miles to the northeast, the Giants, a 3-point underdog, were about to take a 6-point lead, as Graham Gano lined up for a 35-yard field goal on fourth-and-1 with 28 seconds to go.

There's a big difference between "about to take" and "took," as Gano's kick was wide left, his second miss of the game.

The Giants went into the prevent, and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson — without any timeouts — threw a pair of 29-yard completions, then spiked the ball with one second left.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired, forcing overtime.

The Giants had the first possession of OT but punted.

On third-and-5 near midfield, the Giants got called for pass interference, a 30-yard penalty to their 15.

Zuerlein then kicked a 33-yard field goal for the win, but Jets moneyline bettors collected (-165, bet $10 to win $16.06 total). The Giants were +140 on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $24 total).

How did you fare on your NFL wagers? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share