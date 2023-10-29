National Football League NFL Week 8 top viral moments: Stars shining in throwbacks, best Halloween costumes Updated Oct. 29, 2023 5:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's Halloween weekend in the NFL, and several players are getting into the spooky spirit with some epic costumes!

On the field, the Eagles pulled away late and banished some ghosts to beat the Commanders in Maryland, Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to a win against the Packers in Lambeau Field but likely suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the process, while Cowboys rolled over the Rams in Dallas and the Jets pulled out an overtime victory over the Giants in a battle of New York — and a star may have been born in the TItans' Oilers throwback jerseys as Will Levis shone in his NFL debut.

Later, the Seahawks reveal their incredible 1990s-themed throwback jerseys for the first time against the Browns and a reportedly under-the-weather Patrick Mahomes tries for a "flu game" of his own as he leads the Chiefs against the Broncos, while Joe Burrow and the Bengals face a tough road test against the 49ers.

Follow along below for all the moments that have the internet buzzing on this spooky NFL Sunday!

Best Halloween costumes from around the league

Jets players came prepared with several great costumes (and one great improvisation from Garrett Wilson), Cordarrelle Patterson got his best Joker on, Micah Parsons embraced his lion nickname, Myles Garrett went all-out again while Joe Burrow went out of this world, and fans, NFL legends, mascots and even the NFL on FOX crew also celebrated Halloween!

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

1990s throwbacks are even better in person!

The Seahawks turned back the clock and the results are beautiful.

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Burrow balling out vs. scary San Francisco defense

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Earlier:

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Commanders exposing Eagles defense?

Washington leads at halftime looking to beat their NFC East rivals at home for the second straight year.

Had the Eagles' ‘Brotherly Shove' been figured out?

61-yarder has Commanders kicker HYPED

Joey Slye nailed this long field goal attempt to end the half, and celebrated accordingly.

A.J. Brown is INCREDIBLE

The star Eagles wide receiver has two incredible touchdown catches and social media is buzzing.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Very good arrival partner

Packers tight end Tyler Davis had a special guest as he pulled up to Lambeau Field.

Simone Biles in attendance!

The gymnastics icon is on hand to support her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

Lambeau leap in enemy territory!

Kirk Cousins, Jordan Addison and the Vikings are dominating against their archrivals and suddenly look like a playoff team after the rookie wide receiver made a very bold Lambeau Leap into a pocket of Vikings fans.

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Is Dak Prescott a Swiftie?

The Cowboys quarterback comes clean about his Taylor Swift fandom to Erin Andrews.

Cowboys DESTROYING Rams at halftime, Skip Bayless and Dave Helman react

Cowboys induct DeMarcus Ware into Ring of Honor, Micah Parsons pays tribute

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Tua and Tyreek are inevitable

Welcome back, Jalen Ramsey!

The star cornerback finally made his long-awaited Dolphins debut — and got his first interception in Miami.

New York Jets at New York Giants

Meet the Giants' new quarterback

With Tyrod Taylor suffering an apparent injury and Daniel Jones already ruled out, undrafted rookie and New York-area native Tommy DeVito came in for the G-Men — and scored a touchdown!

MetLife is going to the dogs!

Jets snatch victory from jaws of defeat!

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans

Will Levis — and those Oilers throwbacks — making a good first impression

Will Levis is COOKING

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers legend James Harrison in the house!

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Mom came a long way for this <3

Finally in the win column!

Bryce Young finally got his first NFL victory — and a big hug from his quarterback coach Josh McCown.

