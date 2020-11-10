National Basketball Association Sports World Mourns Tommy Heinsohn 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA and the Boston Celtics have lost a larger than life figure.

Celtics legend and play-by-play announcer Tommy Heinsohn died Tuesday at the age of 86 years old.

Heinsohn was as synonymous with the league as any one person could be across seven different decades. He was an eight-time champion with the Celtics as a player, a two-time champion as a coach, a six-time NBA All-Star, and the 1973 Coach of the Year award winner. He is also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player and a coach.

His broadcasting career started in 1966, as he called both Celtics games and NBA Finals games over the years, famously giving out "Tommy Points" to players who displayed that extra bit of effort.

His impact on the game has carried on through generations of Celtics players and members of the NBA media.

Former Celtic Isaiah Thomas offered his condolences to the late legend through his Twitter account.

And he was far from alone, with other members of the NBA community reacting to Heinsohn's passing on social media.

