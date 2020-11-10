National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Sports World Mourns Tommy Heinsohn

1 hour ago

The NBA and the Boston Celtics have lost a larger than life figure.

Celtics legend and play-by-play announcer Tommy Heinsohn died Tuesday at the age of 86 years old.

Heinsohn was as synonymous with the league as any one person could be across seven different decades. He was an eight-time champion with the Celtics as a player, a two-time champion as a coach, a six-time NBA All-Star, and the 1973 Coach of the Year award winner. He is also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player and a coach.

His broadcasting career started in 1966, as he called both Celtics games and NBA Finals games over the years, famously giving out "Tommy Points" to players who displayed that extra bit of effort.

His impact on the game has carried on through generations of Celtics players and members of the NBA media.

Former Celtic Isaiah Thomas offered his condolences to the late legend through his Twitter account.

And he was far from alone, with other members of the NBA community reacting to Heinsohn's passing on social media.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

The Sports World Mourns Alex Trebek

The Sports World Mourns Alex Trebek
Following the tragic death of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, the sports world sent its condolences and remembered the legend.
2 days ago
National Basketball Association

6 Pressing Questions: The NBA's Return

6 Pressing Questions: The NBA's Return
Chris Broussard discusses what a Dec. 22 start date and a 72-game schedule means for the 2020-21 season and beyond.
3 days ago
National Basketball Association

Philly Special

Philly Special
Could Daryl Morey pull off a blockbuster trade to bring James Harden to the Sixers? And if so, would it work out?
5 days ago
National Basketball Association

Michael Eric Dyson joins Club Shay Shay

Michael Eric Dyson joins Club Shay Shay
On the latest edition of 'Club Shay Shay,' Michael Eric Dyson discusses the GOATs and the intersection of sports and race.
6 days ago
National Basketball Association

To Live and Dime in LA

To Live and Dime in LA
For the second offseason in a row, the Lakers and Clippers are set to do battle for a championship piece in free agency.
October 30
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks