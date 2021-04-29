National Basketball Association Russell Westbrook six triple-doubles away from setting all-time record 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"The Big O's" all-time triple-double record is in big trouble.

Russell Westbrook is closing in on history this season, chasing down the legendary Oscar Robertson's all-time record of 181 triple-doubles in a career.

Westbrook racked up another triple-dub in Wednesday night's win against the Los Angeles Lakers, giving the Washington Wizards guard 176 career triple-doubles.

We'll be tracking Westbrook's progress down the stretch as he tries to tie, or surpass, the Big O's record and become the new Mr. Triple Double.

Washington has 10 regular-season games left. Can he get it done?

April 28

No. 176: 18 points/18 rebounds/14 assists vs. the Los Angeles Lakers

Westbrook moved five triple-doubles away from tying Roberton's record in a win against the Lakers, with 18 points, 18 boards and 14 dimes on April 28. Westbrook led all players with 40 minutes played, shooting 43% from the field and going 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

His 16 defensive rebounds nearly outpaced the output of the entire starting five for the Lakers, which mustered a combined 17 in the 116-107 triumph for Westbrook's WIzards.

Westbrook's effort gave him 30 triple-doubles for the season, a feat he's accomplished twice before. Only two other players in NBA history have had one 30-plus triple-double season: Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain.

The History

Westbrook's chase of Robertson's record isn't something new, but it has resumed in full force following his arrival in Washington.

For five straight years, Westbrook led the league in triple-doubles, including putting up an astounding ⁠— and NBA single-season record ⁠— 42 of them with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016-17.

When he joined the Houston Rockets, those numbers dropped to eight triple-doubles in 2019-20. A respectable total, but nothing like the Westbrook of the previous five seasons.

After being shipped to the Wizards in a swap for John Wall prior to this season, Westbrook has been reborn in the Capitol. His 30 triple-doubles this season are twice the number that Nikola Jokic (15) has put up as of April 29.

As for the man he's chasing, Robertson was a 12-time All-Star during his 14-year career, which started in the 1960-61 season.

Robertson averaged a triple-double for a season once (1961-62) in his career, but he flirted with the total often enough to register a whopping 181 lifetime triple-doubles.

A player ahead of his time, Robertson burst on the scene to lead the league in triple-doubles his rookie year of 1960-61 and kept doing so for six straight years.

In his second season, he put up a then-record 41 triple-doubles, which Westbrook broke 55 years later.

His streak of leading the league in triple-doubles fell in 1966-67 when a guy named Wilt assumed the title.

Nevertheless, Robertson still managed to finish second in the league in total triple-doubles for four straight seasons, before finishing fifth in his last two years in the league.

