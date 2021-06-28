National Basketball Association NBA Playoffs: Top Moments from LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Monday night could have signaled a breakthrough for the Phoenix Suns. Instead, it was another lesson in the resilience of the LA Clippers.

The Suns hosted the Clippers in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals with a chance to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

But the Clippers had other ideas, keeping their season alive behind a 41-point performance by Paul George and beating the Suns 116-102. Game 6 will be on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Here are the top moments from Game 5:

The Clippers came out playing like their playoff lives were on the line early, jumping out to an 18-5 lead with all five starters scoring.

The highlight of the run was an emphatic dunk by Reggie Jackson in transition.

Marcus Morris Sr. was the star of the first quarter, scoring 13 points in the quarter while making his first six shots from the field.

But sure enough, the Suns were not going to lie down easily at home, going on a 9-0 run to cut into the Clippers' lead.

The Clippers were able to respond and push their lead back up to 10 points at the end of the quarter, taking a 36-26 lead.

Basketball is a game of runs, and that was evident early in Game 5.

The Suns stormed back once again to cut the Clippers' lead to just two points behind a 12-0 run.

Devin Booker scored 19 points in the first half for the Suns, including this 3-pointer at the buzzer before the half.

The Clippers lead 59-52 at halftime, their first lead at the half of any game this series.

Jackson, Morris Sr., Paul George and Demarcus Cousins all scored in double figures for the Clippers in the first half.

The third quarter belonged to George, with him exploding for 20 points in the frame to help the Clippers maintain control of the game.

The Clippers extended their lead back to 13 points heading into the fourth quarter behind George's pyrotechnics.

Though George was able to give the Clippers a cushion entering the fourth quarter, Devin Booker responded with six quick points to bring the Suns close.

Jackson brought down the hammer as the Clippers pulled away in the final minutes.

And in the end, it was simply a matter of too much George for Phoenix to handle.

