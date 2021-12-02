National Basketball Association Memphis Grizzlies' score 73-point win over Oklahoma City Thunder 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Well, that was easy.

The Memphis Grizzlies put a hurtin' on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, pulling off a remarkable 152-79 win.

The 73-point win is the largest in NBA history. Memphis outscored OKC 31-16 in the first quarter (15-point lead), 41-20 in the second (36-point lead), 41-26 in the third (51-point lead) and 39-17 in the fourth.

Ouch.

The previous largest win in NBA history came Dec. 17, 1991, when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Miami Heat by 68 points, 148-80.

The Grizzlies' previous largest win in franchise history was by 49 points, when they defeated the Houston Rockets 133-84 on Feb. 28, 2021. On Thursday, they also set a new mark for points scored in a game. Their previous high was 144.

There have been only seven 60-point wins in NBA history, including Thursday.

Huge wins have become somewhat of a theme for the Grizzlies in recent years, with their four largest wins coming the past three seasons: Thursday's win, last season's win over Houston, a 47-point win over the Nets on Dec. 13, 2020, a 39-point win over the Nets on March 4, 2020, and another 39-point win over the Hawks on March 2, 2020.

As for OKC, its previous largest loss came last season –– a 57-point defeat (152-95) at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on May 1, 2021.

Here's how the NBA world reacted to the outlandish box score:

