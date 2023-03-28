Kevin Durant (ankle) set to make Suns return on Wednesday
Kevin Durant is expected to return from his sprained ankle for the Phoenix Suns' Wednesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a report from The Athletic.
Durant missed the Suns' last 10 games due to the injury, which he suffered during pre-game warmups on Mar. 8. It will be his home debut for the Suns.
Phoenix acquired Durant from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9, but he didn't suit up for them until March 1 due to a knee injury. Durant then suffered the sprained ankle three games into his active Suns' tenure.
Across the 42 games that he has appeared in this season, Durant is averaging 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 56.6/38.6/93.1.
Phoenix is 40-35, good for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
