Could trading for DeAndre Hopkins get the Bills to the Super Bowl?

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane dismissed expectations that the team would have a big offseason. He said the Bills "are trying to be smart" and "fiscally responsible."

"Some years you're just not going to be able to go add a big-ticket item," Beane said during a press conference last week.

I get that Beane wants to take care of the salary cap in 2024 and 2025. I get that he acquired Von Miller last offseason. I get that he started this offseason over the salary cap.

But. But, but, but.

What about DeAndre Hopkins?

Why not?

The Arizona Cardinals will almost certainly trade their star receiver this offseason. The likeliest suitors include the Bills, Falcons, Ravens, Raiders and Patriots, according to former NFL player Adam Jones, who reported the info on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Speculation about a potential Hopkins trade to Buffalo gained steam when the receiver shared an Instagram post with lyrics from the Bob Marley song, "Buffalo Soldier."

Frankly, there's a chance that Hopkins wants to be a Bill more than the Bills want him. Of the teams that are interested in Hopkins from Jones' list, Buffalo is the most desirable landing spot. It's easy to imagine quarterback Josh Allen reigniting the star receiver's career. It's easy to imagine Stefon Diggs taking coverage off Hopkins. It would be an absolutely spectacular passing attack.

In fact, Hopkins far exceeds what the Bills need, which is a talented and consistent No. 2 receiver. But that's the beauty of it. Buffalo can get a player who makes their passing offense unthinkably good. Why not acquire a player like that?

Well, again, Beane would go back to what he said just last week. He is trying to get the team's salary cap situation into better shape. He doesn't want to have to dig the Bills out of cap hell at the outset of every offseason. Buffalo just watched linebacker Tremaine Edmunds depart in free agency, and Beane indicated he doesn't want to keep letting homegrown talents go.

The Hopkins deal would have to be pretty sweet for Beane to jeopardize his salary cap situation. (And for those saying that the cap is fake — I know you're out there — check out what happened to the Rams this offseason. They had to give up Jalen Ramsey for almost nothing.) Beane is probably looking at his free-agent class in 2024 (Micah Hyde, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Dane Jackson, A.J. Epenesa, Tyler Bass) and thinking he wants to save some money to retain a few of those players. At the same time, I'd contend there isn't a single one in that group the Bills can't live without.

So again. Why not?

Hopkins' salary will be $19.5 million in 2023 and $14.9 million in 2024. He indicated he wants a new deal with more money — though the talks of that have died down. And it's hard to imagine the Bills giving him a raise, given that he is already making more than Diggs in 2023 (at $14.8 million) — though his cap number balloons up to $27.9 million in 2024. The point is, Hopkins is expensive. And he'll be even more expensive if he actually wants a raise.

The good news? He might not cost much in a trade. The Cardinals initially wanted a second-round pick. That asking price has fallen since the start of the offseason, particularly with Brandin Cooks costing the Cowboys just fifth- and sixth-round picks in a trade. That is an extremely tempting price. A mid-round pick for D-Hop? Amazing.

This boils down to one question. Does Beane think that Hopkins is what Buffalo needs to get into the Super Bowl? Because if he changes the complexion of the offense to the point where the Bills are unstoppable, then Hopkins will be worth the salary-cap headache in 2023. But if the Bills feel they have bigger issues on defense or the offensive line, then maybe Hopkins isn't worth the investment — particularly as they plan to build around Allen for the next 10 years.

For me, it's simple. When a player like Hopkins comes available for minimal draft capital and a reasonable salary, every team should be interested. And for the Bills, whose passing offense suffered all last year due to a lack of a consistent threat to complement Diggs, the addition of Hopkins would be a no-brainer.

Add him now. Help out Allen. Figure out how to move money around later.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @McKennAnalysis .

