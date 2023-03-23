National Basketball Association 2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title futures for the home stretch Published Mar. 23, 2023 12:58 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Don’t look now, but the NBA playoffs are less than a month away! And as we count down the days until the NBA Play-In Tournament, we currently have a new title favorite in the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have gone 25-4 since Jan 16th to overtake the Boston Celtics for the top seed in the East, as well as, becoming the betting favorites.

The Celtics were the preseason favorite and had remained at the top of the board for most of the season, but going 6-6 over their last 12 games has put them 2.5 games behind the Bucks with fewer than 10 games remaining.

Let’s dive into the updated championship futures for all teams, with odds via FOX Bet.

2022-23 NBA title odds (via FOX Bet)*

Milwaukee Bucks +275 ( bet $10 to win $37.50 total )

Boston Celtics +320 ( bet $10 to win $42 total )

Denver Nuggets +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Phoenix Suns +750 ( bet $10 to win $85 total )

Philadelphia 76ers +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Golden State Warriors +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Memphis Grizzlies +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

LA Clippers +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Cleveland Cavaliers +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

Dallas Mavericks +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Los Angeles Lakers +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Sacramento Kings +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

Miami Heat +7500 ( bet $10 to win $760 total )

New York Knicks +7500 ( bet $10 to win $760 total )

Toronto Raptors +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Minnesota Timberwolves +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Brooklyn Nets +17500 ( bet $10 to win $1,760 total )

Atlanta Hawks +17500 ( bet $10 to win $1,760 total )

New Orleans Pelicans +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Chicago Bulls +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Portland Trail Blazers : +45000 ( bet $10 to win $4,510 total )

Utah Jazz +45000 ( bet $10 to win $4,510 total )

Oklahoma City Thunder +45000 ( bet $10 to win $4,510 total )

Indiana Pacers +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

San Antonio Spurs +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Houston Rockets +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Detroit Pistons +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Charlotte Hornets +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Orlando Magic +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Washington Wizards +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )



*odds as of 3/23/2023

The path to top seed in the East is very important this season because it avoids a showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. Philly is a scorching 9-1 over their last ten games and at +900 they have the fifth-lowest odds in the league. MVP favorite Joel Embiid & Co. are certainly an intriguing bet if you think they have what it takes.

The Sacramento Kings saw their odds shorten from +8000 to +6000 over the past month, as the surprising No. 3 seed in the West has kept their stellar play up in the second half of the season. Although they are young and untested, they offer great value as they’ve played consistent ball all season and Sabonis and Fox have proven to be a great tandem.

Not to be outdone, the New York Knicks also saw their odds shorten from +10000 to +7500 after strong recent play, which saw them winning nine games in a row. With a few lucky bounces can the Big Apple find themselves in the NBA finals?

Does LeBron James lack the intimidation Michael Jordan had? Mario Chalmers joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss his comments regarding LeBron James and players not fearing him in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers' odds have held steady over the last month even though Lebron James has been out nursing an injury. A team no one wants to face in the opening rounds, Los Angeles is currently slated for the Play-In tournament and would be a handful for any team in the first round.

So, who are you throwing some money on to win it all? The NBA postseason will be here before we know it, so it's time to get your bets in at FOX Bet!



