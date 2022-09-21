National Basketball Association
Ime Udoka facing 'significant' suspension for violating team guidelines
National Basketball Association

Ime Udoka facing 'significant' suspension for violating team guidelines

1 hour ago

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is expected to face a "significant suspension" for violating the team's organizational guidelines, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Wednesday.

Udoka's violation, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, was having an "improper and consensual relationship" with a member of the Celtics' staff. Udoka, 45, has been engaged to actress Nia Long since 2015.

This isn't the first time an NBA team has had a reported affair scandal. Almost a year ago to the day, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with their president of basketball operations, Glen Rosas, in part due to a "consensual and intimate relationship" he had with a member of the organization while being married. Rosas joined the team in 2019.

Udoka — who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season as the team's head coach — isn't in at risk of losing his job, but he will be disciplined by the team and the extent of that discipline could be revealed as soon as Thursday, according to Wojnarowski's report. If Udoka isn't on Boston's bench to start the season, assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is reportedly a lead candidate to replace him on an interim basis.

The Celtics will open their preseason against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 2. Their regular season opener is on Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Robert Sarver timeline: How we got to Suns owner's decision to sell
National Basketball Association

Robert Sarver timeline: How we got to Suns owner's decision to sell

5 hours ago
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have knee surgery, miss start of season
National Basketball Association

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have knee surgery, miss start of season

7 hours ago
Robert Sarver beginning process to sell Suns, Mercury
National Basketball Association

Robert Sarver beginning process to sell Suns, Mercury

7 hours ago
Is LeBron James still a top-5 player?
National Basketball Association

Is LeBron James still a top-5 player?

10 hours ago
Robert Sarver selling Suns: Why Adam Silver was in a no-win situation
National Basketball Association

Robert Sarver selling Suns: Why Adam Silver was in a no-win situation

13 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes