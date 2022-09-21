National Basketball Association Ime Udoka facing 'significant' suspension for violating team guidelines 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is expected to face a "significant suspension" for violating the team's organizational guidelines, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Wednesday.

Udoka's violation, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, was having an "improper and consensual relationship" with a member of the Celtics' staff. Udoka, 45, has been engaged to actress Nia Long since 2015.

This isn't the first time an NBA team has had a reported affair scandal. Almost a year ago to the day, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with their president of basketball operations, Glen Rosas, in part due to a "consensual and intimate relationship" he had with a member of the organization while being married. Rosas joined the team in 2019.

Udoka — who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season as the team's head coach — isn't in at risk of losing his job, but he will be disciplined by the team and the extent of that discipline could be revealed as soon as Thursday, according to Wojnarowski's report. If Udoka isn't on Boston's bench to start the season, assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is reportedly a lead candidate to replace him on an interim basis.

The Celtics will open their preseason against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 2. Their regular season opener is on Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

