National Basketball Association
Herro, Heat win Game 1 against Embiid-less Sixers Herro, Heat win Game 1 against Embiid-less Sixers
National Basketball Association

Herro, Heat win Game 1 against Embiid-less Sixers

1 hour ago

Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat topped the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers 106-92 on Monday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Jimmy Butler added 15 points for the top-seeded Heat, who got 10 from Gabe Vincent and P.J. Tucker.

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, the MVP finalist who isn't even in Miami while recovering from an orbital fracture and concussion — injuries suffered in Philadelphia's first-round-clinching win at Toronto. He's not expected to play in Game 2.

And as would be expected, he was missed. Tobias Harris scored 27 points for Philadelphia, which got 19 from Tyrese Maxey and 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists from James Harden.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Miami.

Miami came out as aggressive as could be, putting Tucker on Harden and having him guard him the entire 94 feet of the floor in a similar approach to what the Heat utilized against Atlanta's Trae Young in the first round series.

It worked — for a while. Miami led by as many as 12 in the opening quarter, then a 10-2 run fueled by eight points from Herro gave the Heat a 13-point edge at 37-24 to mark their biggest of the half. The margin was still 46-36 midway through the second after another Herro basket.

The rest of the half was all Philly.

Miami went 1-for-9 from the field over the final six minutes of the half, with four turnovers in there as well, and Philadelphia went on a 15-4 spurt. Harden's shot in the lane with 28 seconds left put the 76ers up 51-50, their first lead of the night and the score that they took into the locker room.

The 76ers scored the first four points of the second half, going up by five. That was as good as it got for the 76ers.

Adebayo took a bullet pass from Tucker for a dunk that put Miami up 62-61, and that would be the final lead change of the night. It was the start of a 10-0 run that built a cushion, and then an 13-2 run early in the fourth decided matters and pushed the Heat edge out to 98-77.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA odds: Conference semifinals lines, odds, pick
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Conference semifinals lines, odds, pick

7 hours ago
How Warriors' Jordan Poole became key complement to Splash Brothers
National Basketball Association

How Warriors' Jordan Poole became key complement to Splash Brothers

12 hours ago
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Bob McAdoo ranks No. 38
National Basketball Association

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Bob McAdoo ranks No. 38

13 hours ago
Warriors' Draymond Green ejected due to reputation more than play
National Basketball Association

Warriors' Draymond Green ejected due to reputation more than play

1 day ago
Warriors edge Grizzlies despite Draymond Green ejection
National Basketball Association

Warriors edge Grizzlies despite Draymond Green ejection

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes