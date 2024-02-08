National Basketball Association
Heat forward Haywood Highsmith ticketed for careless driving after crash
National Basketball Association

Heat forward Haywood Highsmith ticketed for careless driving after crash

Published Feb. 8, 2024 7:52 p.m. ET

Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat was ticketed for careless driving, police records show, after he crashed into a man who was trying to assist the driver of another disabled vehicle stopped in the road.

The injured man, police said, needed a partial amputation of a leg and had other fractures and possible fractures. He was trying to push the vehicle out of the way of traffic when Haywood drove into him, police said.

Highsmith told police that the vehicle being pushed did not have any lights on. Police said Highsmith was traveling at about 45 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Police said Highsmith was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol and was uninjured. Highsmith was going home after Miami's game against Orlando on Tuesday night when the accident happened, around 11:20 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highsmith was not with the Heat for their game Wednesday night against San Antonio. The team said he was out for personal reasons.

It is unclear when Highsmith will return to the team, which does not play again until facing Boston on Sunday. "Our hearts go out to those who were injured," the team said in a release Wednesday.

Highsmith is averaging 5.8 points this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: Sixers interested in Buddy Hield, Bojan Bogdanovic

2024 NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: Sixers interested in Buddy Hield, Bojan Bogdanovic

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes