Hawks reportedly offered De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin for Raptors' Pascal Siakam

Published Aug. 8, 2023 5:15 p.m. ET

The Toronto Raptors have continually refrained from trading two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam, but could the Atlanta Hawks be making them think twice?

Atlanta had trade talks with Toronto about Siakam during the NBA Summer League, The Athletic reported Tuesday. The report stated the Hawks have been the "strongest suitor," offering forwards De'Andre Hunter and AJ Griffin and draft compensation to the Raptors for Siakam. 

The Athletic notes that the Raptors are still against trading the homegrown big man and Siakam has expressed that he wouldn't sign a deal with a new team if traded, though Toronto and Siakam haven't come close on an extension.

Siakam, 29, is entering the final season of a four-year, $136.9 million deal and is coming off averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game, while also averaging 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists and shooting 48.0/32.4/77.4.

Toronto has recently lost several reliable starters and/or star players to free agency, including Kawhi Leonard (2019), Kyle Lowry (2021) and Fred VanVleet (2023). Meanwhile, forward O.G. Anunoby has a player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season, making him a potential unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season.

On the other side, Hunter is coming off a season where he also averaged a career-high in points (15.4), while Griffin shot 39.0% from behind the arc in his rookie season. Hunter (No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft) and Griffin (No. 16 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft) are each former first-round selections made by the Hawks. 

If Atlanta was to use multiple first-rounders to acquire Siakam, it would further its gutting of draft capital; the Hawks sent three first-round draft picks (two unprotected, one protected) to the San Antonio Spurs last summer as part of a trade to acquire Dejounte Murray.

The Raptors were eliminated in the nine-10 NBA play-in tournament game last season, whereas the Hawks lost to the Boston Celtics in six games in round one of the Eastern Conference Playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

