Did Kevin Durant make the wrong choice by leaving the Warriors?

What Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry accomplished in three seasons alongside one another was nothing short of incredible.

From 2016-2019, the Golden State Warriors made three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018 with Durant being named Finals MVP in both wins.

After leaving Northern California to join the Brooklyn Nets, Durant has not enjoyed the same level of team success. After being sidelined for the entirety of the 2019-2020 season with a torn Achilles, the Nets fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals the following year with Durant on the floor and are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

According to Colin Cowherd, it's looking as if Durant might have made the wrong decision to leave San Francisco for the Nets

"He made an awful decision to team up with Kyrie Irving over Steph Curry and leave not only a great teammate, not only a dynasty, but one of the highest functioning professional sports franchises in America," Cowherd said on "The Herd."

It has not been smooth sailing for Durant since his departure from Golden State, but it also hasn't been great for the Warriors either.

Upon Durant leaving in 2019, the Warriors have missed the playoffs each of the past two years, and while they are currently second in the Western Conference standings, they are losers of five of their last six, showing signs of faltering down the stretch of the NBA season.

While the move might not have been the best for Durant in hindsight, the Warriors clearly miss his talents as well.

