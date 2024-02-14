National Basketball Association
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard nursing left thigh injury, All-Star Game status unclear
National Basketball Association

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard nursing left thigh injury, All-Star Game status unclear

Updated Feb. 14, 2024 11:23 p.m. ET

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has a strained left inner thigh and his status for this weekend's All-Star Game in Indianapolis was uncertain, though coach Tyronn Lue didn't consider the injury to be serious.

The 32-year-old six-time All-Star sat out Wednesday night's road game against the Golden State Warriors after playing with the injury Monday against Minnesota.

"I don't think it's serious," Lue said. "He played through it last game. He was experiencing some soreness in the hip, so when the game got out of reach we didn't put him back in the fourth quarter to be smart about it."

Leonard leads the Clippers with 24.1 points per game and is second on the team with 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

