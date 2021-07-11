National Basketball Association Bucks vs. Suns Game 3: Win $1,000 on the NBA Finals free with FOX Super 6 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

As noted historian Alice Cooper said in Wayne’s World, Milwaukee’s name is a translation of an Algonquian word meaning "the good land."

For this NBA Finals to continue towards a long series, the Milwaukee Bucks better find Fiserv Forum a good place for them.

The Phoenix Suns have looked like the superior team in the first two games in the Arizona desert. More athletic, better composed in big spots and able to move the ball around in a crisp manner than has the Eastern Conference champions simply scratching their heads. History is on Phoenix’s side with only four teams in NBA history rallying from 2-0 deficits in the finals to win.

The task for the Bucks is getting on the board. There is a glimmer of hope since Phoenix’s bench depth in the forward spot – considered a strength – has been depleted with injuries to key reserves Dario Saric and Torrey Craig going down. It could open up underneath and give Milwaukee a chance to play a little bully ball with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton underneath.

Here are the six questions for Sunday night.

How many points will Chris Paul and Devin Booker score in the first half combined?

The options: 15 or less, 16-19, 20-23, 24-27, 28-31, 32+

In Game 2, both were kind of held in check with a combined 18 points in the first half. However, both exploded in the second half with a combined 36 in Phoenix’s 118-108 win. Expect Milwaukee to try to turn up the defensive pressure back in front of the fans at Fiserv and force the ball out of Booker’s hands. (Doing that with Paul could be really difficult.)

How many 3-pointers will Khris Middleton make in the first half?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

Middleton was shut out behind the arc in the first half on Thursday night after shooting 2-for-5 in Game 1. This is where Milwaukee’s weakness throughout the playoffs has been. They have been extremely vulnerable at the arc. If Middleton’s number is low here, it means either good things for the Bucks – they are pounding the ball inside – or very bad things and more shots now falling.

How many dunks will Giannis Antetokounmpo have in the game?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

Yes, it is clear that Giannis is battling through the pain. But it is also clear that he still has a lot of game left in the tank. The lift is there – something that is the biggest indicator of potential effectiveness – and there’s been explosiveness. The home crowd should give him a huge boost as well.

Which team will score the last point of the first half and how many first-half points will they have?

The options: Phoenix or Milwaukee with ranges 0-50, 51-53, 54-58, 59-60, 61-62, 63+

Phoenix scored the last points in the first half in both games heading into this one. The point total has been in the 54-58 range in the first half for both. Tempo in this one is going to be critical and it may be lower scoring than you think.

Which team will have the higher 3-point field goal percentage and what will it be?

The options: Suns or Bucks with ranges of 40 or less percent, 41, 42, 43, 44 or 45 and more

The Suns are the superior outside shooting team – that has been almost a given in these playoffs. Phoenix shot 46 percent in Game 1 and 50 percent (20-for-40) in Game 2. The Bucks have to be better at perimeter defense.

Which team will win and by how much?

The options: Suns or Bucks with ranges of 1-2, 3-4, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12+

Milwaukee did rally from 2-0 down against Brooklyn, but they needed a little help with the Kyrie Irving injury to do it. It will be interesting to see if they can draw some energy from that and the fact that they didn’t play that poorly in Phoenix. If you are going to take the Bucks in this series, this is the game to do it.

