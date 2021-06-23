National Basketball Association NBA playoffs: Top moments from Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Which team will seize early control in the Eastern Conference finals?

Wednesday's Game 1 clash between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will answer that question, with superstars Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo at the forefront for their respective teams.

Antetokounmpo is on a run of five straight games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Young is averaging 29.1 points and 10.4 assists in his first trip to the postseason.

Which team will take a big first step toward the NBA Finals?

Here are the top moments from Game 1:

Brook Lopez gave the Bucks fans at Fiserv Forum plenty to cheer about early.

The Bucks' big man hit a triple to score the game's first points, then rocked the rim with authority moments later to give Milwaukee an early 7-4 lead.

Not to be outdone, Giannis also achieved liftoff in the first quarter, taking a feed from Jrue Holiday on a two-on-one fast break and flushing it home.

That made the score 13-10, prompting Hawks head coach Nate McMillan to call a timeout and draw some air out of the arena.

McMillan's call proved to be prescient, as Atlanta soon took its first lead of the game since being up 4-3 at the 10:54 mark, courtesy of a running layup from Young to make it 14-13.

The first quarter ended 28-25 in favor of the hosts, with Young leading all scorers with 12 points. Despite the tight score, both teams struggled to shoot 3-pointers. Atlanta went 2-for-11 from distance in the first 12 minutes, while the Bucks went 1-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee continued attacking to start the second quarter, but Young kept his Hawks in the game by scoring at will and finding his teammates in the midst of a 17-7 run to give Atlanta a 46-45 lead with 4:06 to go in the half.

The Bucks weathered that storm and started one of their own.

Holiday began to find his stroke a bit more, finishing the half with 16 points to lead the Bucks.

Young continued to feast, however, totaling a game-leading 25 points in the first half.

Meanwhile, no other Hawks player finished the first half in double figures in points.

When the halftime buzzer sounded, the scoreline stood at 59-54 in favor of the Bucks.

