NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Power Rankings: Was William Byron dethroned after Atlanta? Published Feb. 27, 2024 12:22 p.m. ET

Trying to figure out power rankings after two drafting races is a little tough. Only one driver finished in the top 10 in both of the first two 2024 events — Bubba Wallace.

After the next four weeks — Las Vegas, Phoenix, Bristol and Circuit of the Americas — drivers (and their fans) will have a much better idea of where they stand.

But here's my list after Daytona and Atlanta, and a little bit of an outlook of what these drivers will want to see in the next four weeks.

1. William Byron (Last week: 1)

Byron keeps the top spot considering he won the Daytona 500. Atlanta didn't treat him kindly, but the Daytona 500 winner deserves a race to nurse the big win hangover. Byron will want to see the ability to make adjustments that improve his Hendrick Motorsports car during the race on the short tracks.

2. Ryan Blaney (LW: 5)

Blaney seemed to be the happiest second-place finisher ever as he got nipped by 0.003 seconds by Daniel Suarez at Atlanta. The Team Penske driver couldn't complain given his history of winning some photo finishes. Blaney, like all the Fords, will be looking for improvement at Las Vegas, the first "traditional" intermediate track for the season.

3. Kyle Busch (LW: 4)

Busch was third in that three-way race to the line decided by inches at Atlanta. The Richard Childress Racing driver has to be relatively happy with the way 2024 has started as he leads the standings. He will look for consistency throughout the next month as his 2023 was an up-and-down affair.

4. Kyle Larson (LW: 7)

Larson had a strong run going at Atlanta until Brad Keselowski lost control of his car and drifted into Larson. Over the next four weeks, Larson will look to win a race. Larson has won at the next three tracks — Vegas, Phoenix and Bristol — since joining Hendrick in 2021.

5. Denny Hamlin (LW: 2)

Hamlin joked about accomplishing the trifecta at Atlanta by wrecking in every stage. And yet even in the final stage before his last wreck, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was in position for a top-10 finish. Hamlin, still seeking that first Cup title, will be paying the most attention to Phoenix as that remains the championship race site.

6. Ross Chastain (LW: 3)

Chastain finished seventh at Atlanta and has shown speed. His biggest question over the next four weeks might come at Phoenix, where he won in November and will want to see if the new short-track aero package impacts how his Trackhouse Racing car handles.

7. Christopher Bell (LW: 6)

Bell finished third in the Daytona 500 and then got wrecked early at Atlanta. The JGR driver said last week he's looking forward to really getting the season started with Las Vegas as he doesn't love the drafting races (even though he won a duel and was third at Daytona).

8. Bubba Wallace (LW: NR)

Wallace, as mentioned, is the only driver with top-10s in the first two races. And they were way better than 10th — the 23XI driver posted fifth-place finishes at both Daytona and Atlanta. If he can continue that consistency over the next month, his confidence will be through the roof.

9. Daniel Suarez (LW: NR)

Suarez's victory at Atlanta puts him on the list. His main focus during the next month should be running as well as Chastain. He needs to be running as well as his Trackhouse teammate on a regular basis.

10. Joey Logano (LW: 10)

Logano has been involved in wrecks both at Daytona and Atlanta. He sits 33rd in the standings. But he's led 72 laps, showing his Team Penske car has speed (no matter the gloves he's wearing). Like Blaney, he'll be wanting to learn if the changes in the nose of the Ford for this season provide an immediate impact on the non-drafting tracks.

On the verge: Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

