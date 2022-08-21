NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen: Bad weather delays race

40 mins ago

The NASCAR Cup Series' August schedule continues in Watkins Glen, New York on Sunday, as 39 drivers representing seven countries — the most international drivers in a single race in Cup Series history — take to the track for a historic Go Bowling at The Glen.

The group of international stars is headlined by former Formula One world champion Kimi Raikkonen of Finland. "The Iceman" — plus Germany's Mike Rockenfeller, Russia's Daniil Kvyat, Holland's Loris Hezemans and England's Kyle Tilley — join the NASCAR regulars, 33 from the United States and Mexico's Daniel Suárez.

Sunday's action is the last race before the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs, which are set to begin next month.

The 90-lap road course has been an annual fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1986 and marks the 25th race of the 2022 season. Sunday's race will have two 20-lap stages, followed by a 50-lap third and final stage.

Here are the top moments from Watkins Glen International:

Setting the stage

Chase Elliott won the pole at Watkins Glen with Kyle Larson set to start beside him, but things were delayed due to inclement weather.

Once the lightning hold was lifted, drivers took to the track. Just when the green flag was about to drop, NASCAR waved off the start after several drivers expressed concerns about visibility.

Cars were brought to pit road to allow crews to work on the track while drivers stayed in their vehicles.

Once things get going, each team will start on rain tires. The start, along with all restarts, will be single file.

Stay tuned for updates.

