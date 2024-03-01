MLS 2024 MLS odds: How to bet Inter Miami vs. Orlando, pick Updated Mar. 1, 2024 10:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fresh off a 1-1 draw at the LA Galaxy, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami return to MLS action when Orlando City SC visits in an all-Florida battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

And if you're not going to the match, it can be seen on FOX and FOX Sports App at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

The teams, located about 240 miles apart, went 1-1-1 head-to-head last season.

RELATED: Inter Miami favored to win MLS Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

In MLS matches, the Lions won 3-1 in May then the squads played to a 1-1 draw in September.

Inter Miami won 3-1 in a Leagues Cup match in August.

The Herons are 1-0-1 (four points), Orlando City is 0-0-1.

Messi, who won the Ballon d’Or for the eighth time in 2023, is off to a strong start with a goal and two assists in the two MLS matches. He scored a goal in injury time against the Galaxy.

And Messi has more help as former Barcelona teammate and Uruguay World Cup star Luis Suarez signed with Inter Miami in December. Suarez joins ex-Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on the Herons.

Suarez recorded an assist in the 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Feb 21.

How will Messi & Co. fare against Orlando City? Let's look into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook:*

Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Result at the end of regulation:

Inter Miami -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total); Orlando City +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Draw: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Under: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52)

Messi anytime assist: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Messi to score or assist on goal: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

Messi to score first goal: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

*odds as of 3/1/2024

Inter Miami's next match will be in the CONCACAF Champions Cup against an opponent to be determined on March 7.

The Herons resume MLS action when CF Montreal visits on March 10.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Last year, you may recall this space jumping on the Messi bandwagon as he tore through the MLS Leagues Cup, scoring in every game (10 total in seven games) and cashing tickets left and right.

If his start to the 2024 campaign is any indication, teams will be adjusting to how to defend the greatest soccer player of all time. The Galaxy Sunday noticed that Messi is really the only threat to create for Miami, as legendary forward Luis Suarez has struggled out of the game. The Galaxy loaded up on Messi and dared everyone else to beat them — and nobody could. After a second yellow card gave Miami a man advantage for the final 10 minutes, Messi took advantage and tied the game.

Besides securing a Messi first goal ticket (+330), which is more of an action play than anything, I’d look around to bet on Over assists for Messi. The feeling here is he’ll be crowded, and until Miami can unlock a second creator, Messi will be more of a facilitator.

PICK: Messi (+330) to score first goal

Follow FOX Sports to read about all things Messi and Inter Miami!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share