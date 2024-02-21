MLS 2024 MLS cup odds: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami favored to win Updated Feb. 21, 2024 12:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

International superstar Lionel Messi took Major League Soccer by storm when he signed with Inter Miami in July.

Messi Mania shows no signs of slowing despite Messi and the Herons missing the playoffs and finishing 27th out of 29 teams with 34 points.

RELATED: All eyes on Messi as MLS season begins

Want an indicator of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's impact with Inter Miami?

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite last season's showing, his team is the preseason betting favorite to capture the MLS Cup.

Next is last year's MLS Cup runner-up LAFC at +700, followed by the defending champion Columbus Crew at +800.

Let's take a look at the odds for North America's top men's soccer league, with insights from FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre.

ODDS TO WIN MLS CUP: *

Inter Miami CF +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Los Angeles FC +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Columbus Crew +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

FC Cincinnati +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

New York Red Bulls +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Philadelphia Union +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Seattle Sounders +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Orlando City SC +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Houston Dynamo +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

LA Galaxy +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

NYCFC +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Atlanta United +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Nashville SC +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Sporting Kansas City +3700 (bet $10 to win $380 total)

FC Dallas +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

New England Revolution +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Real Salt Lake +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Saint Louis City SC +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Austin FC +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

CF Montreal +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

D.C. United +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Minnesota United +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Portland Timbers +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Vancouver Whitecaps +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Chicago Fire +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Charlotte FC +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

San Jose Earthquakes +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Colorado Rapids +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

Toronto FC +9500 (bet $10 to win $960 total)

* odds as of 2/21/24

Messi and Inter Miami will play host to Real Salt Lake in the MLS opener on Wednesday.

McIntyre said Messi staying healthy will be crucial.

"Miami's status as MLS Cup favorites this season is also somewhat understandable," McIntyre said. "In addition to having the best player ever, Tara Martino's team added Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez this winter to a squad that already featured two other former FC Barcelona standouts in Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets ."

MLS Rivalry Week features matchups played across four matchdays from May 11-18 (all times ET), with two broadcast on FS1 or FOX:

May 11: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati (7:30 p.m., FS1

May 12: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 p.m., FOX

May 15: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF (7:30 p.m., MLS Season Pass)

May 18: Toronto FC vs. CF Montreal (7:30 p.m., MLS Season Pass)

Some other matches of note:

The LA Galaxy and LAFC will contest El Trafico at the Rose Bowl on July 4. Last year’s match set an all-time MLS attendance record of 82,110.

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will be July 24 in Columbus, Ohio.

MLS Cup 2024 will be Dec. 7 at the site of the finalist with the better regular-season record.

Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest on MLS and other soccer news.

&amp;nbsp;

&amp;nbsp;

share