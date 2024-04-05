Major League Baseball
Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts to quake: 'I thought it was the sound system'
Major League Baseball

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts to quake: 'I thought it was the sound system'

Updated Apr. 5, 2024 1:17 p.m. ET

The Northeast was taken for a ride on Friday morning, as a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck northern New Jersey. It was felt as far south as northern Virginia and as far north as northern Vermont. 

In the thick of that range? Yankee Stadium, home of the New York Yankees.

"I thought it was the sound system," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told ESPN about the earthquake ahead of their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Boone and his team were clearly unfazed by the shake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second baseman Gleyber Torres even continued to take batting practice during the earthquake.

New York enters its three-game set against Toronto firing on all cylinders. After sweeping the Houston Astros on the road in four games to open the regular season, the Yankees won two out of three on the road against the defending National League-champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

Young infielders Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Volpe have dazzled thus far. The former entered Friday with a team-high two home runs and seven RBIs, while boasting a .346/.393/.615 slash line, and the latter was batting .400. Meanwhile, blockbuster trade acquisition Juan Soto has started strong, with one home run and four RBIs to his name, while boasting a .345/.441/.483 slash line.

Marcus Stroman takes the hill for the Yankees on Friday in what's his second start of the season. The right-hander surrendered no earned runs across six innings in his first outing. 

By the way, there's a solar eclipse on Monday.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Athletics to play the next 3 seasons in minor league park near Sacramento

Athletics to play the next 3 seasons in minor league park near Sacramento

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes