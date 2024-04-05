Major League Baseball Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts to quake: 'I thought it was the sound system' Updated Apr. 5, 2024 1:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Northeast was taken for a ride on Friday morning, as a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck northern New Jersey. It was felt as far south as northern Virginia and as far north as northern Vermont.

In the thick of that range? Yankee Stadium, home of the New York Yankees.

"I thought it was the sound system," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told ESPN about the earthquake ahead of their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Boone and his team were clearly unfazed by the shake.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres even continued to take batting practice during the earthquake.

New York enters its three-game set against Toronto firing on all cylinders. After sweeping the Houston Astros on the road in four games to open the regular season, the Yankees won two out of three on the road against the defending National League-champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

Young infielders Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Volpe have dazzled thus far. The former entered Friday with a team-high two home runs and seven RBIs, while boasting a .346/.393/.615 slash line, and the latter was batting .400. Meanwhile, blockbuster trade acquisition Juan Soto has started strong, with one home run and four RBIs to his name, while boasting a .345/.441/.483 slash line.

Marcus Stroman takes the hill for the Yankees on Friday in what's his second start of the season. The right-hander surrendered no earned runs across six innings in his first outing.

By the way, there's a solar eclipse on Monday.

