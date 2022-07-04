Major League Baseball Spencer Strider, Shohei Ohtani top this week's Five Filthiest Pitches 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Rob Friedman, aka "Pitching Ninja"

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

If you live for filthy pitching like I do, you’ve come to the right place. It was another outstanding week for pitching. Here are my Five Filthiest Pitches of the Week!

1. Pitch of the Week: Spencer Strider’s 102.4 mph fastball

Why am I featuring a fastball that was fouled off? Because at 102.4 mph, Braves rookie Spencer Strider threw the fastest strike by a starting pitcher since at least 2008, when MLB began tracking pitch velocity. Strider had 11 strikeouts against the Reds on Saturday and is averaging 13.6 K's per nine innings this season.

I nicknamed Strider "Quadzilla" because of his tree-trunk legs. He also has one of the best mustaches in the game. Strider’s stuff and flair on the mound make him a "must-watch" pitcher and a strong candidate for NL Rookie of the Year.

Quadzilla:

Strider’s mustache:

2. Shohei Ohtani’s curveball and PitchCom antics

Shohei Ohtani has arguably been the hottest pitcher in baseball over the past month or so, extending his scoreless streak to 21.2 innings and striking out 11 in his most recent outing.

While his curveball is probably his fourth-best pitch, that doesn’t mean it isn’t filthy: Opponents have a 45% whiff rate against his curve. And this curveball was undoubtedly one of his best all season.

In addition to being a historic two-way player, Ohtani is also the meme-king. His mannerisms while using PitchCom to take signs are hilarious. Although, who knows, he may actually be listening to the baseball to discover what kind of pitch it wants to be!

3. Jordan Hicks' 103 mph sinker with 18 inches of run

Flame-throwing Cardinals right-hander Jordan Hicks returned from injury this week, with his trademark mind-blowing velocity. This sinker was 103 mph — and ran an amazing 18 inches arm side.

A pitch moving that fast should never be allowed to move that much!

4. Clayton Kershaw’s Cooperstown curve

While future Hall of Famer Kershaw throws his slider more often, his curveball is one of the prettiest pitches in baseball history. It embodies all that is beautiful about the game and deserves its own wing in Cooperstown.

This is a prime example of the pure artistry of Kershaw’s curveball. If I could frame this video and put it on my wall, I would.

5. Devin Williams' airbender

Is it a changeup? Is it a screwball? Neither term does the pitch justice. It’s the highest spin-rate "changeup" in baseball. That’s why I came up with the name "airbender."

And these airbenders by Brewers reliever Devin Williams are disgusting. Basically, they’re like a left-handed pitcher’s slider. The spin rates on these two ridiculous pitches are 2,757 and 2,856 RPMs. Watching these, you can see why Williams is striking out 15.3 batters per nine innings.

Honorable mention: Minor-league filth

A couple of promising minor leaguers make my cut for the filthiest pitches of the week. I expect to see them in the major leagues soon. ;)

Chris Sale of the Portland Sea Dogs had this unfair back-foot slider that produced a "sword." (A sword is a bad swing that looks like a hitter is swinging a sword instead of a bat.)

Jacob deGrom of the St Lucie Mets had these 100 mph fastballs and wicked sliders, getting all five of his outs via strikeout. My keen scouting eye tells me that he should have a bright future ahead of him!

Seriously, Major League Baseball is better with both Sale and deGrom on the mound, and I can’t wait until they’re fully healthy and back with their clubs.

Rob Friedman is a well-known pitching analyst on Twitter and YouTube, and his work has been featured on many Major League Baseball broadcasts.

