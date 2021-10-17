Major League Baseball MLB playoffs top plays: Los Angeles Dodgers take on Atlanta Braves in NLCS Game 2 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLB playoffs continue Sunday, with the National League pennant race taking center stage.

The Atlanta Braves are trying to book another home win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series before the teams head to the West Coast.

The Braves hold a 1-0 series lead after defeating the Dodgers 3-2 in Game 1 on Saturday, following Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley's walk-off heroics.

Will the Dodgers answer back? Here are the top plays from Sunday:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

That stings

The Dodgers came into Game 2 missing a key component, with third baseman Justin Turner ruled out of the starting lineup ahead of first pitch due to a neck ailment.

With 79 career postseason games under his belt, Turner's .277 average and 13 career playoff home runs represent a sizable hole in Dave Roberts' lineup. Veteran Chris Taylor was called upon to fill in at third in Turner's absence.

Off with a bang

After Mookie Betts led off the game with a single, Corey Seager smashed a two-run blast to give the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead against Braves starter Ian Anderson.

Max effort

Max Scherzer, the starting pitcher for the Dodgers, mowed down the Braves with a three up, three down bottom of the first inning.

Joctober continues

Just when the Dodgers were maybe getting comfortable, Joc Pederson reminded everyone that he rakes in the postseason, with a two-run homer to tie the game.

Fighting for more

The Braves were threatening to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth, with two on and one out, but Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia had other ideas. He recorded back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam and keep it tied.

Check back for more highlights from Game 2 of the NLCS!

