Major League Baseball
MLB playoffs top plays: Los Angeles Dodgers take on Atlanta Braves in NLCS Game 2 MLB playoffs top plays: Los Angeles Dodgers take on Atlanta Braves in NLCS Game 2
Major League Baseball

MLB playoffs top plays: Los Angeles Dodgers take on Atlanta Braves in NLCS Game 2

55 mins ago

The MLB playoffs continue Sunday, with the National League pennant race taking center stage.

The Atlanta Braves are trying to book another home win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series before the teams head to the West Coast.

The Braves hold a 1-0 series lead after defeating the Dodgers 3-2 in Game 1 on Saturday, following Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley's walk-off heroics.

Will the Dodgers answer back? Here are the top plays from Sunday:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

That stings

The Dodgers came into Game 2 missing a key component, with third baseman Justin Turner ruled out of the starting lineup ahead of first pitch due to a neck ailment.

With 79 career postseason games under his belt, Turner's .277 average and 13 career playoff home runs represent a sizable hole in Dave Roberts' lineup. Veteran Chris Taylor was called upon to fill in at third in Turner's absence.

Off with a bang

After Mookie Betts led off the game with a single, Corey Seager smashed a two-run blast to give the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead against Braves starter Ian Anderson.

Max effort

Max Scherzer, the starting pitcher for the Dodgers, mowed down the Braves with a three up, three down bottom of the first inning.

Joctober continues

Just when the Dodgers were maybe getting comfortable, Joc Pederson reminded everyone that he rakes in the postseason, with a two-run homer to tie the game.

Fighting for more

The Braves were threatening to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth, with two on and one out, but Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia had other ideas. He recorded back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam and keep it tied.

Check back for more highlights from Game 2 of the NLCS!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
event_preview event_preview
event_recap event_recap
share story
Run It Back
Major League Baseball

Run It Back

Run It Back
To predict the finish of the ALCS, Jordan Shusterman looks back at the 2018 series between the Astros and Red Sox.
8 hours ago
Top Plays: ALCS & NLCS
Major League Baseball

Top Plays: ALCS & NLCS

Top Plays: ALCS & NLCS
The Braves walked off in a tight NLCS Game 1 after the Red Sox used two grand slams to take ALCS Game 2. Here are the top moments!
22 hours ago
By The Numbers: The NLCS
Major League Baseball

By The Numbers: The NLCS

By The Numbers: The NLCS
Check out the key numbers you need to know before the defending champion Dodgers and the Braves square off in the NLCS.
1 day ago
Top plays: ALCS Game 1
Major League Baseball

Top plays: ALCS Game 1

Top plays: ALCS Game 1
The Houston Astros emerged victorious against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALCS. Check out the highlights!
1 day ago
Ready For Takeoff?
Major League Baseball

Ready For Takeoff?

Ready For Takeoff?
Lacking superior pitching, the Astros will rely on their dominant offense to make another playoff run, Pedro Moura writes.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes