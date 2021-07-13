Major League Baseball The most popular jerseys at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game: An investigation 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jordan Shusterman & Jake Mintz

FOX Sports MLB Writers

DENVER — If you’re anything like us, you have a go-to baseball jersey or shirsey that you love to wear and flaunt in public.

Maybe it’s just your favorite player on your current favorite team. Maybe it’s your favorite player from when you were a kid. Maybe it’s someone so purposefully obscure so as to ensure that you are the only one at the ballpark wearing it. There’s no wrong approach.

At the MLB All-Star Game, everyone is breaking out their best stuff. There’s no better day on the baseball calendar to showcase what — and who — you’re all about as a baseball fan. Some might argue that if you’re attending a game between two teams, it only makes sense to wear attire of one of those two teams. (We generally push back on that guideline and encourage any jersey, any time, any place, but we at least understand it.).

With every team represented at the Midsummer Classic and the event being a pure celebration of the league, rather than a competitive environment, no such unwritten rule exists. Everyone is bringing their A-game, eager to show off their best jerseys and shirseys to all the other baseball fanatics in attendance.

With all this in mind, we decided to spend Tuesday night on a mission: Figure out which player’s jersey or shirsey was most popular at the 2021 All-Star Game. We’ll warn you now and readily admit that this was hardly the most scientific mission, but our process was simple. We wrote down the names of the first 1,000 jerseys we saw while wandering the Coors Field concourses. With spectacular threads flying past us nearly every second, it was frantic, to say the least. But we thought 1,000 was a reasonable enough sample to paint a picture of which players were getting the most love at the All-Star Game.

We knew going into this that the Rockies would be the most represented. We’d expect that of any host city. But how often is the most represented player no longer on the team?

Denver still absolutely loves its former superstar third basemen. In something of a landslide, Nolan Arenado was the most common jersey/shirsey we saw, with a whopping 122, roughly 100 of which were of the Rockies variety.

Current Rockie and easy fan favorite Charlie Blackmon came in second, with a respectable 39. And as if there were any doubt that this week was the Ohtani Sho(w), the Angels' phenom actually tied Blackmon with 39, the most among non-Rockies.

Here’s who else "qualified" with at least 1% of the count:

Rockies:

122 Arenados (we’d guess roughly 100 were Colorado)

39 Blackmon

28 Trevor Story

25 Todd Helton

24 Troy Tulowitzki

17 Larry Walker

17 Carlos Gonzalez

16 Germán Márquez

Non-Rockies:

39 Ohtani

27 Mookie Betts

25 Ronald Acuña Jr.

23 Aaron Judge

21 Kris Bryant

21 Fernando Tatis Jr.

14 Yadier Molina

14 Buster Posey

13 Ken Griffey Jr.

13 Derek Jeter

13 Freddie Freeman

13 Xander Bogaerts

11 Christian Yelich

11 David Ortiz

And here are some of our favorite one-offs that we saw on our journey:

Rockies:

Sam Hilliard

Ian Stewart

Justin Lawrence

LaTroy Hawkins

Brad Hawpe

Chad Bettis

David Dahl

Non-Rockies:

Tigers Don Kelly

Phillies Bake McBride

Mariners Wade LeBlanc

Braves BJ Upton

Twins Bert Blyleven

Diamondbacks Carson Kelly

Braves David Justice

Mariners Dee Gordon

Marlins Dontrelle Willis

Indians Grady Sizemore

Nationals Howie Kendrick

Cubs Mark Prior

Cardinals Michael Wacha

Royals Wade Davis

Athletics Walt Weiss

Mariners Mike Zunino (who is good)

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman, creators of the Twitter account Céspedes Family BBQ , write about all things baseball for FOX Sports.

