Major League Baseball
Giants acquire Robbie Ray from Mariners for Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani
Giants acquire Robbie Ray from Mariners for Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani

Updated Jan. 5, 2024 3:59 p.m. ET

The San Francisco Giants have reached a trade agreement with the Seattle Mariners that will send former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to the Bay Area in exchange for outfielder Mitch Haniger and right-hander Anthony DeSclafani

Ray, a left-handed pitcher, won the American League Cy Young Award with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. During that season, Ray posted a 2.84 ERA over 193.1 innings to go along with a league-high 248 strikeouts and a 13-7 record. Since being traded to Seattle in 2022, Ray has only pitched one complete season with the Mariners, as he underwent Tommy John surgery following his first and only start of 2023. He is expected to return in the second half of the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the Mariners will welcome back a familiar face in Haniger, who produced a 126 OPS+ over five seasons in Seattle prior to inking a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Giants prior to the 2023 season. He appeared in only 61 games last year, slashing .209/.266/.365 before fracturing his forearm in mid-June. 

DeSclafani, like Ray, had a career-best season in 2021 (13-7, 3.17 ERA), but he's been mostly injured or ineffective the past two seasons (4-10, 5.16 ERA). 

